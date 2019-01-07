back
Kohli-Shastri Rate Australia Win Greatest Ever
Is the Australian Test series win greater than India’s World Cup triumphs in 1983 and 2011? Coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli seem to think so. 🏆
01/07/2019 2:48 PMupdated: 06/05/2019 10:06 AM
431 comments
Hrituraj D.02/13/2019 09:09
Howz the Coach..."High Sir"
Vaibhav S.02/11/2019 00:34
this is ridiculous to another level
Deepak K.02/05/2019 19:40
Virat’s statement makes sense, but Ravi’s was bullshit.
Sachin R.01/22/2019 08:55
Wat about England 😂
Govind K.01/22/2019 03:12
Ye Shastri phir Ganja phhuk ke bol Raha hai
Manish S.01/21/2019 15:50
Steel k glass main peeke aaya h 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Shajid K.01/21/2019 14:43
Virat kohli world cup jitayega
Abhi S.01/21/2019 13:44
Kohli ka chamchaa......
Mahesh B.01/21/2019 10:49
Before press conference there must be compulsory alcohol testing 😂😂😂
Kartik S.01/21/2019 06:53
Fucking You're a butt for sure.
RK T.01/21/2019 03:03
Dono ek dusre ki Chaat rahe hain.
Sumanta S.01/20/2019 16:56
Sastri is a magnificent commentator, not a good coach
Nitin K.01/20/2019 14:57
It's a foolish thing to tell that this test victory in Australia is greater than heroics of 1983, 2011 wc , 2007 t20, 2002,2013 Champions trophy ... 🤔😂
Shailendra M.01/20/2019 14:13
Yes it was good performance by indian team ..we have played with good spirit and emerged winners...its achievement for sure..you have to see that team australia currently is just like current west indies team..Now if this is more great or more emotional than world cup 83 and 2011 then to make the words true bring us world cup 2019...because if this test series is greater achievement then world cup easily should be won ...
Debendra M.01/20/2019 11:20
Shastri knows his job right; licking and praising virat. You stupid duo - just ask anyone else in the squad, if they also feel the series win against a depleted Australian side is any closer to World Cup winning moment; your illusions will be clear. If Rahul & Pandya face bans followed with subsequent inquiries for their virtually true experiences; these two should also go through a trial for these idiotic remarks on entire nation's achievement. Who knows - Virat may consider his team's IPL championship the biggest moment ever in Indian Cricket - if he wins. And this drunkard master jumps up justifying it so - because it would be against a team comprising of players from different countries...
Nipun R.01/20/2019 07:49
If they have won against team line up like was there before 10 years... I would have proudly supported these comments of theirs....
Bhaskar B.01/20/2019 05:57
I think even Bangladesh or Afghanistan can beat this Aussy team as well... To me if the opposition is weaker than u... there is nothing to proud. And I'm wating for a single world cup that should b won by your captaincy Virat. Till now you don't hav a ICC trophy...except 2011.
Nikhil S.01/20/2019 05:01
Both fools of the top order to talk shit like this.
Deepak K.01/20/2019 01:21
Dhoni 2011
Tuhin M.01/19/2019 17:51
Gaja mere eseche