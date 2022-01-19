back
Lakshya Sen: The Badminton Wonder Boy
All of 20, Lakshya Sen scripted history by winning the India Open, defeating the world champion in the final no less. This is his story...🏸
18/01/2022 4:45 PMupdated: 21/01/2022 12:25 AM
5 comments
Dilwar H.4 days
Dilwar H.4 days
Dilwar H.4 days
Brut India19/01/2022 15:51
Also in the tournament, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan to win the men's doubles title: https://sports.ndtv.com/badminton/india-open-badminton-indias-satwiksairaj-rankireddy-chirag-shetty-win-mens-doubles-title-2711178
Badrinarayanan V.19/01/2022 03:17
Congrats 💐