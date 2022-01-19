back

Lakshya Sen: The Badminton Wonder Boy

All of 20, Lakshya Sen scripted history by winning the India Open, defeating the world champion in the final no less. This is his story...🏸

18/01/2022 4:45 PMupdated: 21/01/2022 12:25 AM
  • 13.9K
  • 6

Sports

  1. 2:36

    Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India

  2. 3:06

    Shoaib Akhtar's Bizarre Take On Kohli's Form

  3. 2:31

    Meet Bharath Subramaniyam, India's New Grandmaster

  4. 4:51

    Australia Fans React to India’s Gabba Victory

  5. 1:53

    Lakshya Sen: The Badminton Wonder Boy

  6. 4:54

    Virushka: The Couple That Bats For Each Other

5 comments

  • Dilwar H.
    4 days

    55tt5g55555165and 515th3613515eg 5t31g415551544545two 55451and 1355g64155g

  • Dilwar H.
    4 days

    55tt5g55555165and 515th3613515eg 5t31g415551544545two 55451and 13555g

  • Dilwar H.
    4 days

    55tt5g55555165and 515th3613515eg 5t31g415551544545two 55451and 15g

  • Brut India
    19/01/2022 15:51

    Also in the tournament, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan to win the men's doubles title: https://sports.ndtv.com/badminton/india-open-badminton-indias-satwiksairaj-rankireddy-chirag-shetty-win-mens-doubles-title-2711178

  • Badrinarayanan V.
    19/01/2022 03:17

    Congrats 💐

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.