Lovlina Borgohain's Journey To The Olympic Medal
Lovlina Borgohain, the first Assamese woman to go to the Olympics, made India proud by winning a bronze medal. Here's her inspiring story.🥉
04/08/2021 10:30 AM
46 comments
Mirza G.4 days
So proud of u Lovlina. Request to Honble CM Sir HBS , please create a world class sports infrastructure in Assam and do something about our sportspersons career
Mohammad R.11/08/2021 11:05
Hai, concartulations on your medel is a very good thing that you can make good for your program thanks for the program thanks
Gk C.11/08/2021 10:31
Mdziyaul I.11/08/2021 10:18
Joydev M.11/08/2021 09:37
Nice ❤️❤️❤️
Annie J.11/08/2021 09:24
YOU DESERVE THE MEDAL FOR UR HARD WORK...
Suvarna S.11/08/2021 07:37
Satpal T.11/08/2021 06:40
congratulations to you
Babu R.11/08/2021 04:44
Assam Govt lavlina KO A grade job dena chahie
Kalyan K.11/08/2021 04:35
Congratulations
Manmohan B.11/08/2021 04:05
Congratulations
Sartaj A.11/08/2021 03:58
Very best
Mathew J.11/08/2021 03:58
SuperSuper
Mahesh M.11/08/2021 01:36
Vinod M.10/08/2021 15:07
🤔😍👍😍🤔
Marak M.10/08/2021 14:14
Good blese you
Dani D.08/08/2021 03:53
Heartily congratulations.
Dakge R.07/08/2021 13:57
What is the name of Video Track music.
Himani K.06/08/2021 13:28
Awesome 👏
Elora G.05/08/2021 15:06
Heartiest Congratulations to Lovlina 💐❤