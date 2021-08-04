back

Lovlina Borgohain's Journey To The Olympic Medal

Lovlina Borgohain, the first Assamese woman to go to the Olympics, made India proud by winning a bronze medal. Here's her inspiring story.🥉

04/08/2021 10:30 AM
  • 154.2K
  • 63

Portraits

  1. 2:03

    When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order

  2. 8:54

    Mrs. Khan In Conversation With Mr. Khan

  3. 3:30

    Listen To Vande Mataram Like Never Before

  4. 7:53

    This Family’s Covid Story Will Leave You In Tears

  5. 4:25

    The Britisher Who Loves Singing Ghazals

  6. 2:49

    A Doctor Answers Some Pressing Covid-19 Queries

46 comments

  • Mirza G.
    4 days

    So proud of u Lovlina. Request to Honble CM Sir HBS , please create a world class sports infrastructure in Assam and do something about our sportspersons career

  • Mohammad R.
    11/08/2021 11:05

    Hai, concartulations on your medel is a very good thing that you can make good for your program thanks for the program thanks

  • Gk C.
    11/08/2021 10:31

    Online work krke ghr bethe kmaye 10_20 hjaar pr month work krne ke liye es no pr sms our whatssp kre 86509 35739

  • Mdziyaul I.
    11/08/2021 10:18

    https://6f3eepmspq4y4r5-wkohxhvdwz.hop.clickbank.net/

  • Joydev M.
    11/08/2021 09:37

    Nice ❤️❤️❤️

  • Annie J.
    11/08/2021 09:24

    YOU DESERVE THE MEDAL FOR UR HARD WORK...

  • Suvarna S.
    11/08/2021 07:37

    Fuck

  • Satpal T.
    11/08/2021 06:40

    congratulations to you

  • Babu R.
    11/08/2021 04:44

    Assam Govt lavlina KO A grade job dena chahie

  • Kalyan K.
    11/08/2021 04:35

    Congratulations

  • Manmohan B.
    11/08/2021 04:05

    Congratulations

  • Sartaj A.
    11/08/2021 03:58

    Very best

  • Mathew J.
    11/08/2021 03:58

    SuperSuper

  • Mahesh M.
    11/08/2021 01:36

    9676616139// మీరు ఎన్నో సమస్యలతో బాధపడుతున్నట్లైతే ఒక్కసారి గురువు గారిని సంప్రదించండి మీ యొక్క సమస్యలకు ఎటువంటి పరిష్కారమైన ఫోన్లోనే చెప్పబడును ఇంకా స్త్రీ పురుష వశీకరణం చెప్పబడును call 9676616139

  • Vinod M.
    10/08/2021 15:07

    🤔😍👍😍🤔

  • Marak M.
    10/08/2021 14:14

    Good blese you

  • Dani D.
    08/08/2021 03:53

    Heartily congratulations.

  • Dakge R.
    07/08/2021 13:57

    What is the name of Video Track music.

  • Himani K.
    06/08/2021 13:28

    Awesome 👏

  • Elora G.
    05/08/2021 15:06

    Heartiest Congratulations to Lovlina 💐❤