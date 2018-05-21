Man Surmounts Physical Disability To Scale Everest

This man's legs had to be amputated beneath the knee. That didn't stop him from climbing Mount Everest.
63 comments
Muhammad F.06/01/2018 04:03
Muhammad Farooq *Free job offers* जो भाई /बहन पार्ट टाइम मे वर्क करना चाहते है अपने घर बैठ कर अपने मोबाइल से, उनके लिये मेरे पास एक जॉब है Requirmnt :- 200-300 boys/girls इनकम :- 500 से 2000/-day अभी मुझे whatapp no :- 9284916790 पर "JOIN" लिख कर मेसेज करे,
आलोक र.06/01/2018 03:42
Jai hind jai Bharat
Arjun M.06/01/2018 02:50
Hats off to this brave man his extraordinary effort to climb over mountain is really praiseworthy.
Rashidul I.06/01/2018 00:30
Out of standing
Paromita R.05/31/2018 18:13
So inspiring
Denyang M.05/31/2018 15:21
Dagrangchekaignba biade
Ralph R.05/31/2018 13:28
His legs doesn’t hurt.
Ranjeet S.05/31/2018 13:00
Great
Dolaram S.05/31/2018 11:43
Hats off to this brave man...Truly inspirational...
Madhubala A.05/31/2018 08:05
Nice video
Sivaraj N.05/31/2018 02:04
👍👌👌👌👌👍
Kristina O.05/30/2018 18:30
Amazing attitude if we want do anything that's not impossible. No words. Impossible things. 👏
Mero N.05/30/2018 18:26
Congrulation mr china (cheni)
Soumitra C.05/30/2018 18:09
https://youtu.be/1cj5kYuXLAQ Like and subscribe please
Bulu J.05/30/2018 07:11
lovely moment.
Manmohan S.05/30/2018 06:15
You are good but we are sad.
Gautam K.05/30/2018 05:34
adventorous
Tejaswi B.05/30/2018 04:40
Thanks to Lord Jesus who made his dream true
Deepak D.05/29/2018 21:37
Its my honour to see your story. It is really encouraging to everyone
Rahul M.05/29/2018 18:10
Hats off.