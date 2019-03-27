back

Mankading: Did R Ashwin Do The Right Thing?

The first Mankading in IPL’s 12-year history has triggered a cricketing storm. At the centre of it all is a nonplussed Ravichandran Ashwin. 🏏😡😇

03/27/2019 1:14 PM
  • 502.8k
  • 111

Sports

89 comments

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:54

  • Rupesh K.
    04/13/2019 17:14

    Video se clearly pata chalta hai ki usne apni delivery adhe me rok k buttler ka crease chodne ka intejar kiya..Jo b ho ye sahi nahi laga vai..aur jo logg ye bol rahe h, "Aus aur Eng k player v to cheater hai"..Bhai "Kutte ne mujhe kata to mene Kutte ko kata"..

  • Md S.
    04/13/2019 04:05

  • Sofiqul A.
    04/13/2019 03:41

  • Shibusoman U.
    04/12/2019 19:26

  • Shivansh R.
    04/12/2019 13:00

  • Nilesh S.
    04/12/2019 05:43

    Captionship chhod do , team barbad karke rakha diye

  • Mukesh
    04/11/2019 20:23

    We indian support Smith and Warner..but we didn't support aswin who played under the law..wat about sreesanth..

  • Akash G.
    04/11/2019 05:51

  • Harshit P.
    04/09/2019 03:50

    Was it wrong?

  • Ashwin V.
    04/08/2019 02:55

    A bowler running out the non-striker in that fashion being called unfair and against the spirit of the game sound unnatural to me. It’s time the coaches tells the batsmen that the onus is on themselves to stay within the runner side crease until the ball is bowled. I don’t see a point in batsmen crying innocent and ignorant on this regards. Things must change and happy if this incident is the precedence.

  • Pankaj A.
    04/07/2019 19:02

    Simply It was run out dear.

  • Anger M.
    04/06/2019 17:08

    Even in gully cricket we don't accept mankading .. :-)

  • Ankit B.
    04/04/2019 18:18

  • Raj T.
    04/04/2019 07:53

    Even though its within the ambit of governing laws of the game but it is certainly ungentlemanly

  • Uday K.
    04/04/2019 04:45

  • Sathya C.
    04/03/2019 13:17

    Would Ashwin do this ,when Virat is at the non-striker end??...though it comes under law,we indians always had played diligently... remember what Sehwag and Sachin paaji did during ashwin's previous mankading vs Sri Lanka...they asked the batsman to play again with a warning....legends will focus only on the game,not on these silly thoughts ... demoralizing

  • Deepakdeep
    04/02/2019 13:36

    Perfect one

  • Priyokumar N.
    04/02/2019 12:04

    I never liked Ravi Ashwin.

  • Dipak B.
    04/02/2019 10:20

