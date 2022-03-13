back
Mankading no longer "unfair", MCC rules
The MCC reframed the Mankad rule from being an "unfair" dismissal to a plain and simple "run out". Here's a look at how Ashwin divided the cricketing world back in 2019, when he apparently defied "the spirit of the game".
13/03/2022 2:57 PM
Brut India2 days
Also pleased with the development was Sunil Gavaskar who had been objecting to this term since a long time and believed it maligned Indian cricket. Here’s how reacted to the rule-change: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/about-time-says-vinoo-mankads-son/articleshow/90106539.cms
Prithu S.3 days
if its unfair, both the batsmen can be on one side of pitch before delivery 🤣😜 i mean non striker can start running during the bowlers run up also. sure it will be skillful and respectful to the game 👍
Rohit C.3 days
People who are stupid or don’t know how cricket works trying to label it unfair. That’s why MCC had to do it.
Mohammad K.3 days
It should not be a run out
हर्ष श.3 days
A batsman on non striker end can start running before the bowler bowls his delivery and that is not "unfair" and "against the spirit of the game"? But if the bowler tries to run him out, that is "Mankading", unfair and against the spirit of the game? 😏 I think the batsman at non striker's end should be penalised for running before a bowl is bowled. 2 runs should be deducted from the batting team's (and non striker's score).
Eytoo N.3 days
Well, logically there is no active cricket before the ball is delivered. So, mankading must be banned from cricket. It is kind of shameful when u can't use ur skill to win, so u resort to these sort of things called mankading. It should be called shamefulkading.
Ayman H.3 days
is backing up too much in spirit of the game ?
టి క.4 days
Welcome this rule...non striker must not leave the crease line...before delivering the boll ...bowler should not go for mankad run out directly without giving one or two warnings .....
Masihur R.4 days
We will gonna see a lot of this in the upcoming cricket, what I don't understand is that how can u run someone out when the delivery has not even delivered 🙄 this is a loophole in the game of cricket which the rule maker should consider, they should remove this altogether, instead they brought more controversy
Dibakar G.4 days
Kapil Dev once warned his non striker SA batsman but in next ball he did not show any mercy. He mankaded him.