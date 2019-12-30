back

Mary Kom Vs. Nikhat Zareen

There were no handshakes between Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen at the end of this winner-takes-all encounter. There was a fresh exchange of verbal punches instead.

12/30/2019 4:45 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. Mary Kom Vs. Nikhat Zareen

  2. MS Dhoni Shares His Fondest Memories

  3. Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview

  4. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  5. Tennis Over Taunts

  6. Pink Ball Test At Eden: A Countdown Of Other Firsts

36 comments

  • Varneilen H.
    an hour

    Learn from your mistakes

  • Abhishek M.
    an hour

    "Playing victim card" has become a trait of the peaceful community. 👊

  • अभिषेक प.
    an hour

    Are aao Hum hug de

  • Lisa M.
    an hour

    Mary kom has proven hr worthy ness time to time... i bliv c is a gud athlete as well as responsible too... C knoz whr to stop... N giv chance to others.... N for zareen c should spend more time in practice rather than media talks... N wt Mary did was absolutely rit ... Zareen beta apni aukat pe raha karo... U might b a gud athlete but first u achieve lik Mary kom thn u r allowed to b arrogant.. not bfor tht...

  • Sohom S.
    an hour

    a winner is always a winner after a match, no matter how she behaves. go ahead mary kom, we want to hear the 'Jana Gana Mana' in the next Olympic.

  • Mangal S.
    an hour

    WOW ! Why would a boxer want their opponent to be respectful and hugging? Somebody tell her that in a sport rough as hers there's none of that.

  • Manoj S.
    an hour

    tagda diya bc

  • Samyadeep P.
    an hour

    Aukaat mein rehna seekho pehle

  • Gaurav S.
    an hour

    Junior didn't understand many things

  • Raja
    an hour

    That's Mary Kom for all! Translating what she said "fk off presstitutes" 😂

  • Siva P.
    an hour

    Way to Go Mary...!!! 9-1 had to be the reply... You should not throw a stick at the tiger,untill you are ready to tame it... Way to go Champion!

  • Shriyash M.
    an hour

    *Good Sportsmanship has left the chat.

  • Rajat M.
    an hour

    She earned 9-1. She has nothing to prove. Well done Marry.

  • Sheetal P.
    an hour

    That moron just got a bit of lime light because of this bout with the queen Mary Kom. Classic behaviour first be a mad barking dog and then playing the victim 🤨

  • Mehtab K.
    an hour

    Right

  • Rakshith S.
    an hour

    Brut is an sold media, it works for congress, no wonder it's making an statement against Indian Olympic medalist

  • Samaripet N.
    an hour

    patha hey tuuu bahut once side muslim supporter hey

  • Ayaan H.
    2 hours

    Every Jr is a senior in coming years.... Help her to take ur legacy as she believes u as her idol she will keep you in her heart

  • Tanmay M.
    2 hours

    Zareen is a totally arrogant player.she thought that she is a better than mary kom.

  • Bharat K.
    2 hours

    Mary Kom ✊✊👍👍