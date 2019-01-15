back
Mary Kom, World Champion
Mary Kom is now ranked the number one female boxer in the world. 👏 In this interview to Rajya Sabha TV, she talked about how her three kids have gradually come to terms with her rigorous routine and global fame.
01/12/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 9:58 AM
Brut India01/15/2019 17:35
"In a country like India, with limited resources, is it fair that even under-performing persons continue to get such a handsome allowance and facilities?" Mary Kom isn't afraid to throw some political punches, either. https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/tokyo-olympics-2020-target-olympic-podium-scheme-ssa-5517660/
Manoj B.01/13/2019 15:38
Respect.
Sima R.01/13/2019 01:54
Love this lady.
Krieson A.01/13/2019 01:40
Proud to be Manipur..💪💪💪😎😎😎
Cora-Lisa S.01/12/2019 22:00
No1. Congratulations MK... And many more sucusses to you as an Indian.. Sportperson and mother.. Stay blessed
Jaya K.01/12/2019 19:47
Congratulations.we are proud of you
Umamageswari01/12/2019 16:00
The pride of our Nation.
Dharmendra G.01/12/2019 12:54
💐
Abhishek M.01/12/2019 10:51
The real boxer, who has got it in her even at such an age, Mary you are in inspiration your upbeat attitude helps me get strength. Amazing focus!
পার্থ হ.01/12/2019 10:29
Congratulations
Martina S.01/12/2019 09:41
Congratulations Eche Mary kom.. .🖒🖒🖒
Michelle N.01/12/2019 09:41
Now this is some good news... No 1 in the world so proud ..
Mohit B.01/12/2019 09:31
She’s our pride and daughter oh the nation 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Samiran M.01/12/2019 09:16
Proud of this Lady
Azam K.01/12/2019 08:02
Proud of you 👍