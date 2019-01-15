back

Mary Kom, World Champion

Mary Kom is now ranked the number one female boxer in the world. 👏 In this interview to Rajya Sabha TV, she talked about how her three kids have gradually come to terms with her rigorous routine and global fame.

01/12/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 9:58 AM
  • 26.5k
  • 16

15 comments

  • Brut India
    01/15/2019 17:35

    "In a country like India, with limited resources, is it fair that even under-performing persons continue to get such a handsome allowance and facilities?" Mary Kom isn't afraid to throw some political punches, either. https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/tokyo-olympics-2020-target-olympic-podium-scheme-ssa-5517660/

  • Manoj B.
    01/13/2019 15:38

    Respect.

  • Sima R.
    01/13/2019 01:54

    Love this lady.

  • Krieson A.
    01/13/2019 01:40

    Proud to be Manipur..💪💪💪😎😎😎

  • Cora-Lisa S.
    01/12/2019 22:00

    No1. Congratulations MK... And many more sucusses to you as an Indian.. Sportperson and mother.. Stay blessed

  • Jaya K.
    01/12/2019 19:47

    Congratulations.we are proud of you

  • Umamageswari
    01/12/2019 16:00

    The pride of our Nation.

  • Dharmendra G.
    01/12/2019 12:54

    💐

  • Abhishek M.
    01/12/2019 10:51

    The real boxer, who has got it in her even at such an age, Mary you are in inspiration your upbeat attitude helps me get strength. Amazing focus!

  • পার্থ হ.
    01/12/2019 10:29

    Congratulations

  • Martina S.
    01/12/2019 09:41

    Congratulations Eche Mary kom.. .🖒🖒🖒

  • Michelle N.
    01/12/2019 09:41

    Now this is some good news... No 1 in the world so proud ..

  • Mohit B.
    01/12/2019 09:31

    She’s our pride and daughter oh the nation 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

  • Samiran M.
    01/12/2019 09:16

    Proud of this Lady

  • Azam K.
    01/12/2019 08:02

    Proud of you 👍

