back
Meet Gujarat’s Youngest Strong Man
Varun Dave was 15 when he decided to fight body-shaming with weights. Three years later, he won the title of the strongest man in Gujarat. 💪
21/06/2021 7:25 PMupdated: 22/06/2021 12:21 PM
- 81.8K
- 556
- 29
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
17 comments
Kamal D.2 days
______rocks 👌🏼
Jayashankar R.2 days
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Aditya C.2 days
so body shaming worked for him .
Sudip R.3 days
Stupid to start heavy weights at the age of 15 . He'd be better served concentrating on his studies and working towards a successful career. The stupidity of youth .... where a muscular physique is self deluded to be some sort of achievement.
Pratik K.3 days
Well done champ 👍
George J.3 days
Inspired by his determination but body positivity is basically accepting the way you look and respecting it.
ADitya I.3 days
Just one question....is changing how you look the best way to tackle being disregarded for how you look ? How is 'winning over body shaming' just submitting by saying to the world "what you think is right, and I'm ready to live according to your definition of an ideal looking body"....this is not body positivity.
Shama F.3 days
Inspiring story 🙌
Sunny घ.3 days
I always believed height never plays any part in what you aspire or want to do. Its ur battle to say "yes" i can do it, n when you do it half of ur battle is already under ur belt.
Dino W.3 days
Until the whole world get to know how good and generous he’s I won't stop saying this cause my life has taken another greatly shape financially Christopher Larson
David O.3 days
Wow. All thanks to God almighty for sending Mr Christopher Larson to me as my helper he has done a lot for me I will sing him praise Christopher Larson
Joyer S.3 days
Congratulations🎉🥳👏! Varun Dave!
Auqib B.3 days
Strong man in 30 kg weight category most probably 😅😅
Adv S.3 days
hyacha max 180 ahe deadlift
Faghir B.3 days
What a inspiring and admirable young man. Love what he said in the end "if you can dare to dream you can achieve them to." Huge RESPECT and more power to you. Stay blessed and stay strong ❤🙌
Smriti J.3 days
Wahhhh....greatest achievement in life ... deserve padshri
Jackson Ben3 days
Some Are Watching 👀, some Are Investing 💎 And Withdrawing Their Profit💸 while Some Are still having doubts ❌❌ Stop watching And start investing so you too can start withdrawing 💸💸💸💸💸 Contact Me On 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481 ... to start earning 📩✅