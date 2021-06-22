back

Meet Gujarat’s Youngest Strong Man

Varun Dave was 15 when he decided to fight body-shaming with weights. Three years later, he won the title of the strongest man in Gujarat. 💪

21/06/2021 7:25 PMupdated: 22/06/2021 12:21 PM
  • 81.8K
  • 29

17 comments

  • Kamal D.
    2 days

    ______rocks 👌🏼

  • Jayashankar R.
    2 days

    👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Aditya C.
    2 days

    so body shaming worked for him .

  • Sudip R.
    3 days

    Stupid to start heavy weights at the age of 15 . He'd be better served concentrating on his studies and working towards a successful career. The stupidity of youth .... where a muscular physique is self deluded to be some sort of achievement.

  • Pratik K.
    3 days

    Well done champ 👍

  • George J.
    3 days

    Inspired by his determination but body positivity is basically accepting the way you look and respecting it.

  • ADitya I.
    3 days

    Just one question....is changing how you look the best way to tackle being disregarded for how you look ? How is 'winning over body shaming' just submitting by saying to the world "what you think is right, and I'm ready to live according to your definition of an ideal looking body"....this is not body positivity.

  • Shama F.
    3 days

    Inspiring story 🙌

  • Sunny घ.
    3 days

    I always believed height never plays any part in what you aspire or want to do. Its ur battle to say "yes" i can do it, n when you do it half of ur battle is already under ur belt.

  • Dino W.
    3 days

  • Joyer S.
    3 days

    Congratulations🎉🥳👏! Varun Dave!

  • Auqib B.
    3 days

    Strong man in 30 kg weight category most probably 😅😅

  • Adv S.
    3 days

    hyacha max 180 ahe deadlift

  • Faghir B.
    3 days

    What a inspiring and admirable young man. Love what he said in the end "if you can dare to dream you can achieve them to." Huge RESPECT and more power to you. Stay blessed and stay strong ❤🙌

  • Smriti J.
    3 days

    Wahhhh....greatest achievement in life ... deserve padshri

