Meet Hima Das: India’s Golden Girl

She runs like the wind. But she had to fight off a storm of obstacles before she began her medal sprint. Who is she?

08/11/2019 2:57 AM
Sports

22 comments

  • Ravi S.
    08/14/2019 18:28

    Fabulous girl...

  • Razbluito L.
    08/14/2019 08:47

    She has no bobs🙄

  • Vipin S.
    08/13/2019 12:39

    SALUTE to her parents too who believed in her despite all odds. The real hero...should be given her due....

  • Kenyir Z.
    08/12/2019 14:17

    God bless u

  • Sumitaroy B.
    08/12/2019 11:40

    God bless you golden girl

  • Jyoti J.
    08/12/2019 07:25

    Proud of her

  • Raaju K.
    08/11/2019 19:23

    😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Happy Tears 😭😭

  • Hemanth P.
    08/11/2019 17:24

    Too late brut.but any ways thank you.

  • Didar B.
    08/11/2019 14:41

    Proud of her

  • Madhav R.
    08/11/2019 14:19

    U r proud of our nation. Salute

  • Meenakshi V.
    08/11/2019 13:00

    Proud to see her

  • Pushpa P.
    08/11/2019 05:34

    Golden girl Hima das pride of India.

  • K. K.
    08/11/2019 05:25

    All the best.👍

  • Paramjeet S.
    08/11/2019 04:57

    Adidas brand ambassador HIMA DAS

  • Solomon R.
    08/11/2019 04:45

    World has recognised you.what if this ?#*!not do

  • Laura S.
    08/11/2019 04:28

    Simply Beautiful bless your success

  • Samarendra D.
    08/11/2019 04:11

    Best wishes to her !

  • Asim K.
    08/11/2019 03:27

    Golden Girl with Black colour....

  • Amit A.
    08/11/2019 03:07

    The Golden Girl Hima Das ✌

  • Sumith N.
    08/11/2019 03:05

    Great 💗💗💗