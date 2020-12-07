back

Meet India's Billy Elliot

London's Royal Ballet was a hop, skip and jump away from Mumbai's slums where he grew up. The story of Amaruddin Shah who inspired Netflix's "Yeh Ballet".

52 comments

  • Anki J.
    4 days

    proud of you for this bro..

  • Dorothy M.
    07/12/2020 08:22

    Yes l saw the movie in Netflix and it was good. God bless him

  • Jaikala G.
    07/09/2020 09:43

    Epitome of grace

  • Jaikala G.
    07/09/2020 09:41

    Thank you Maor!

  • Jaikala G.
    07/08/2020 14:23

    Elegantly done!

  • Swadha D.
    07/08/2020 08:30

    Beautiful dance n best wishes for ur future

  • Swadha D.
    07/08/2020 08:30

    Congratulations to you and your family

  • Girdhari
    07/05/2020 16:06

    Wow Fantastic Excellent Awesome Amazing Wonderful Boy

  • Sarita M.
    07/05/2020 16:03

    👏👏👏👏

  • Kamya P.
    07/04/2020 05:38

    More power to him, may he achieve great success in life 🙏👍

  • Beverley W.
    07/03/2020 23:44

    Inspirational viewing 🙏⚘😍

  • Sara A.
    07/03/2020 21:03

    V gud

  • Puneet J.
    07/02/2020 20:01

    Pagal ho gya chutiya

  • Punita P.
    07/02/2020 06:19

    God bless you,may you succeed in your dreams.

  • Mike T.
    06/30/2020 17:35

    Great keep going

  • Ram A.
    06/30/2020 16:28

    Really Amazing

  • Samarth S.
    06/30/2020 16:25

    All the best

  • Rabi M.
    06/30/2020 15:36

    Good job 👍 brother... Keep it up

  • Piyush T.
    06/30/2020 05:18

    Such magnanimous thinking towards the underprivileged , hats off to you sir .

  • S S.
    06/29/2020 20:30

    Look at his moves like Swan so peace to watch the moves ♥️