Meet India's Champion Athlete On Wheels

She's one of India's most prolific — but least-heard-of — athletes who refused to let a wheelchair decide how far she could go.🏅

07/28/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 3:17 PM
53 comments

  • Om P.
    08/23/2019 17:22

    Congratulations. Very brave lady

  • Omprakash Y.
    08/12/2019 05:22

    Congratulations

  • Debasmita P.
    08/09/2019 01:28

    watch dis

  • Pinky R.
    08/05/2019 03:46

    Great

  • Fawzia B.
    08/04/2019 16:35

    Congratulations

  • Vipan T.
    08/03/2019 10:39

    great inseparable mam...I heard u in pidilite confrance meet thnx to change my mind set

  • Devinder K.
    08/02/2019 15:38

    Encouraging and inspiration to so many people congratulations and blessings

  • Jyoti G.
    08/02/2019 13:00

    Last line is osm

  • Ahgela S.
    08/02/2019 04:25

    vaaname yellai!

  • Venugopal R.
    08/02/2019 03:10

    Excellent spirit

  • Thakur S.
    08/01/2019 16:11

    she is very brave and strong lady salute u mam

  • Vandana D.
    08/01/2019 14:40

    Salute .

  • Purnima D.
    08/01/2019 14:07

    Met her. Inspiring.

  • Jyoti S.
    08/01/2019 07:09

    🙏

  • Jay K.
    08/01/2019 05:28

    What a lady she is ...very inspirational

  • Vinita K.
    08/01/2019 05:21

    Ms. Malik continue to be an inspirational achiever 🏅. Your will to rise above all challenges and claim success is motivating 🏆

  • Saab S.
    07/31/2019 17:50

    Woooow nice god bless u...💪💪💪💪💪

  • Sangita P.
    07/31/2019 16:41

    A big hug n salute 2 her

  • Geetha K.
    07/31/2019 02:56

    All the best. God bless

  • Tejaram P.
    07/31/2019 01:37

    Good

