Meet Jasprit Bumrah: India’s Deadliest Pacer
His stunning performance helped India get to a historic win at the Oval. But how did he become the best at his game? This is his story…
09/09/2021 1:24 PMupdated: 09/09/2021 1:26 PM
- 115.7K
- 1.3K
- 18
14 comments
Waqas A.11/09/2021 15:52
Endia's most destructive bowler crossed the line in CT2017 final as did the WC in Feb 2019. The result of crossing the line in both of these cases is known to everyone. Rest is history. 😂
Ahmed M.10/09/2021 09:58
CT17 final changed his game so much..🤣🤣
Jennifer B.09/09/2021 19:01
Rexy K.09/09/2021 18:39
This is all because of his unique bowling action..🙏🙏
Richard S.09/09/2021 18:21
He s running like a ghora ..........n look like a ghoraa.....
Bhavna C.09/09/2021 18:14
Congratulations
Prithu S.09/09/2021 18:11
I think Lord Shardul is being forgotten here 😜
Meera V.09/09/2021 17:36
🎂🎉🤩🙏🏻🥰😍💗🇮🇳
Dibakar G.09/09/2021 15:39
Did his childhood coach tell him he can't be a fast bowler with such short run up? Or this is just a fake publicity of thumbs up company?
Moizul H.09/09/2021 14:53
Respect and love from Pakistan ✌🏼
Sk F.09/09/2021 14:49
best Indian fast bowler of all time. he is currently the best fast bowler in the world perhaps
Sanchit S.09/09/2021 14:07
The thing to worry for Boom Is that with his action he is putting a lot of stress on his knees , we have to be really selective in how we want to use him to make sure he can play for a long time , undoubtedly he is an asset never seen before in Indian cricket
Michael B.09/09/2021 14:02
Brut India09/09/2021 13:56
Wherever he goes, he leaves a lasting impression. His wicket logbook features some of the all-time greats. Joe Root 6 times, de Villiers 3 times (in just 6 duels), Hashim Amla, Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson twice each. Only Steve Smith could perhaps brag that Bumrah has dismissed him just once. Here's more on the magic of Bumrah: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/hall-of-famer-oval-spell-proof-that-jasprit-bumrah-rise-is-linked-to-team-india-emergence-7495340/