back

Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion

She’s only 13, but she can kick and box like the World Champion she is. Meet Tajamul Islam. She’s teaching the children of north Kashmir the tough art of self-defence. And last week, she grabbed the gold at the World Championships in Egypt.

01/11/2021 11:58 AM
  • 143K
  • 116

Portraits

  1. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  2. 2:10

    The Indian Teens Who Impressed NASA

  3. 1:59

    Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

  4. 5:28

    Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor

  5. 5:22

    The Life Of Tipu Sultan

  6. 7:48

    Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived

103 comments

  • Opinder K.
    12/11/2021 11:13

    Well done. Salute

  • Mudasir B.
    10/11/2021 18:15

    Golden Girls... Proud of you so much

  • Feroz A.
    10/11/2021 08:32

    Haider💪💪💪

  • Moni K.
    10/11/2021 03:58

    Hard working is a strong Girls 💪👍

  • Moni K.
    10/11/2021 03:57

    Strong Girls 💪💪💪

  • Adil B.
    06/11/2021 12:30

    Sexey girl oh

  • Tafazul R.
    06/11/2021 11:31

    yekka vanna 🤣🤣

  • Sheikh R.
    06/11/2021 11:00

    very nice excellent good job very proud moment.

  • Suhail M.
    06/11/2021 03:47

    Congrats

  • Abu O.
    05/11/2021 17:15

    BANDIPORA is Best But Ikhwanio ni hammay badnaam kiya

  • മുണ്ടൂർ മ.
    05/11/2021 06:52

    Its knock on the islamic balls of islamists who say india is on a genocidal spree in kashmir 😂 ..

  • Sandeep K.
    05/11/2021 06:31

    Proud of u Our kashmiri sister❤️

  • Ali S.
    05/11/2021 06:23

    MashaAllah i am proud of you

  • Harshpal A.
    05/11/2021 06:14

    Proud of you. Made the whole country proud.

  • Syed Q.
    05/11/2021 05:21

    Mashaaa Allah's..keep it up.. MBBS+Kickboxing's Gold Medalist.. Dr Tajamul islam.. Congratulations.. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. isi tra apne Desh ka naam oncha krti rahe Hindustan ki Betiyan..

  • Abu A.
    05/11/2021 05:17

    She belongs to Pakistan V demand that India give freedom to our Kashmir

  • De P.
    05/11/2021 03:54

    Well done girl 💪👍👍

  • Humayun M.
    05/11/2021 03:37

    Yet no celebrations in Kashmir.

  • Sikash D.
    05/11/2021 03:16

    Proud of u..

  • Asha G.
    04/11/2021 19:34

    God bless you beta

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.