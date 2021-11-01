back
Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion
She’s only 13, but she can kick and box like the World Champion she is. Meet Tajamul Islam. She’s teaching the children of north Kashmir the tough art of self-defence. And last week, she grabbed the gold at the World Championships in Egypt.
01/11/2021 11:58 AM
- 143K
- 4.3K
- 116
103 comments
Opinder K.12/11/2021 11:13
Well done. Salute
Mudasir B.10/11/2021 18:15
Golden Girls... Proud of you so much
Feroz A.10/11/2021 08:32
Haider💪💪💪
Moni K.10/11/2021 03:58
Hard working is a strong Girls 💪👍
Moni K.10/11/2021 03:57
Strong Girls 💪💪💪
Adil B.06/11/2021 12:30
Sexey girl oh
Tafazul R.06/11/2021 11:31
yekka vanna 🤣🤣
Sheikh R.06/11/2021 11:00
very nice excellent good job very proud moment.
Suhail M.06/11/2021 03:47
Congrats
Abu O.05/11/2021 17:15
BANDIPORA is Best But Ikhwanio ni hammay badnaam kiya
മുണ്ടൂർ മ.05/11/2021 06:52
Its knock on the islamic balls of islamists who say india is on a genocidal spree in kashmir 😂 ..
Sandeep K.05/11/2021 06:31
Proud of u Our kashmiri sister❤️
Ali S.05/11/2021 06:23
MashaAllah i am proud of you
Harshpal A.05/11/2021 06:14
Proud of you. Made the whole country proud.
Syed Q.05/11/2021 05:21
Mashaaa Allah's..keep it up.. MBBS+Kickboxing's Gold Medalist.. Dr Tajamul islam.. Congratulations.. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. isi tra apne Desh ka naam oncha krti rahe Hindustan ki Betiyan..
Abu A.05/11/2021 05:17
She belongs to Pakistan V demand that India give freedom to our Kashmir
De P.05/11/2021 03:54
Well done girl 💪👍👍
Humayun M.05/11/2021 03:37
Yet no celebrations in Kashmir.
Sikash D.05/11/2021 03:16
Proud of u..
Asha G.04/11/2021 19:34
God bless you beta