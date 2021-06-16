back
Meet Mehak Fathima, A 6-Year-Old Cricket Champ
Mehak Fathima went viral on social media when she was seen wielding a cricket bat like a boss. But this six-year-old has big plans for the future...🏏
16/06/2021 4:14 PMupdated: 16/06/2021 4:17 PM
40 comments
Mujtaba H.a day
Sabera S.2 days
Best Wishes to this little blooming star...how talented !!
Tharun K.3 days
Muhammad I.4 days
Supreeti M.4 days
Urooj A.4 days
Jaya S.4 days
Gautham R.4 days
I am just stunned with the sheer determination of this young girl to commit herself to routine that early in her life in an attempt to prrfect her skills in game of cricket. Also, one must not forget to mention the effort of her parents to get her the right equipments necessary for practice to help improve her game.
Swapna B.4 days
Abdullah N.4 days
More power to her dad too and all the unsung super dads!
Swadhin M.4 days
Good luck to her. Hope she makes it big!!
Mitali B.4 days
Brilliant kudo to your skills dear. At such a young age you are achieving so much. May god bless you always
Shaeq I.4 days
Albert C.5 days
Usually,I have seen videos apart from KL But, now it is here 👍 ഹായ് മലയാളിസ്
Omair F.5 days
As a Muslim she should be given religious education rather than this pervert sport called cricket. If she had memorized THE HOLY QURAN by this age it would have been far greater achievement.
Sagar R.5 days
Cricket bat liya nahi ki cricketer banane chale ... People are so judgemental ... Uff ... UI maa
Oindrila M.5 days
Saurav D.5 days
Look at her batting stance,I hope our cricket academis nurture her properly
Guttu J.5 days
Victoria F.5 days
