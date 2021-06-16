back

Meet Mehak Fathima, A 6-Year-Old Cricket Champ

Mehak Fathima went viral on social media when she was seen wielding a cricket bat like a boss. But this six-year-old has big plans for the future...🏏

16/06/2021 4:14 PMupdated: 16/06/2021 4:17 PM
  • 101.7K
  • 54

40 comments

  • Mujtaba H.
    a day

    Isha soon?? 😁

  • Sabera S.
    2 days

    Best Wishes to this little blooming star...how talented !!

  • Tharun K.
    3 days

    Malayali😍❤️

  • Muhammad I.
    4 days

    Mashallah

  • Supreeti M.
    4 days

    Sooo sweet💛

  • Urooj A.
    4 days

    How impressive

  • Jaya S.
    4 days

    Nikita Das Roy dekh eita

  • Gautham R.
    4 days

    I am just stunned with the sheer determination of this young girl to commit herself to routine that early in her life in an attempt to prrfect her skills in game of cricket. Also, one must not forget to mention the effort of her parents to get her the right equipments necessary for practice to help improve her game.

  • Swapna B.
    4 days

    Lots of blessings molu ❤️❤️

  • Abdullah N.
    4 days

    More power to her dad too and all the unsung super dads!

  • Swadhin M.
    4 days

    Good luck to her. Hope she makes it big!!

  • Mitali B.
    4 days

    Brilliant kudo to your skills dear. At such a young age you are achieving so much. May god bless you always

  • Shaeq I.
    4 days

    Kudos to Cutiee❤️❤️👏🏻

  • Albert C.
    5 days

    Usually,I have seen videos apart from KL But, now it is here 👍 ഹായ് മലയാളിസ്

  • Omair F.
    5 days

    As a Muslim she should be given religious education rather than this pervert sport called cricket. If she had memorized THE HOLY QURAN by this age it would have been far greater achievement.

  • Sagar R.
    5 days

    Cricket bat liya nahi ki cricketer banane chale ... People are so judgemental ... Uff ... UI maa

  • Oindrila M.
    5 days

    😁

  • Saurav D.
    5 days

    Look at her batting stance,I hope our cricket academis nurture her properly

  • Guttu J.
    5 days

    Subhaan allha

  • Victoria F.
    5 days

    That's Malayalam!!