Meet PV Sindhu: India's Shuttle Queen
On National Sports Day, as Prime Minister Modi urged Indians to get fitter, here’s celebrating the story of a soft-spoken champion who had to recalibrate her fitness routine to add a golden touch to her remarkable career.🏸
08/29/2019 12:57 PM
- 143.7k
- 3.7k
- 40
31 comments
Lokeshje09/22/2019 09:36
Beautiful inspiring
Rama K.09/19/2019 04:20
Congratulation
Rajeesh R.09/13/2019 04:48
Big salute... Next olympics gold medal....
Gogan M.09/12/2019 15:09
Very good badminton chapion
Jaiky S.09/12/2019 13:14
Congratulations Sindhu
Muni M.09/09/2019 05:12
Himadas ko kyun nahi dhikare
Sourav B.09/08/2019 17:21
HAD HE (NAMO) DONE ANY VISIBLE WORK IN THIS FIELD ... IF YES , ONLY THEN HE HAVE THE RIGHT TO GIVE LONG ..LONG LECTURES ON FITNESS AND SPORT ..😟
Chaithanya M.09/07/2019 12:07
Congratulations
Baba K.09/05/2019 02:53
Heema das 6gold🥰
Mohamed Q.09/04/2019 14:00
One you will achieve all your goaols if you work harder wish you all the best loose or win always stay strong you are an inspiration for all of us
Sivayya T.09/04/2019 07:32
Congratulations
Venky D.09/03/2019 10:35
Hima das is five gold medals
Sham S.09/02/2019 05:42
She definitely deserved because of her great hard work... Our nation really proud because of her...Huge congratulations...
Karthick E.09/01/2019 14:21
Love u sindhu
Vikram V.09/01/2019 13:55
neenga oru indiavin dream
Jayshree D.09/01/2019 01:59
Sindhu proud of u really n hats off to dad to give so much support congratulations once again 👍
Sambhav J.08/31/2019 17:13
Salute
Sakthivel D.08/31/2019 15:00
Hard work Never Failed 💐 Congrats To P.V.Sindhu 👍💐💐
Nilamani N.08/31/2019 07:15
I like her game styles
Santosh C.08/31/2019 04:17
Salute for your burning desire to become Badminton World Champion including your hard work and dedicatïon PV Shindhu.Congratulations to bring laurels for INDIA🎉🏸❤👍