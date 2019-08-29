back

Meet PV Sindhu: India's Shuttle Queen

On National Sports Day, as Prime Minister Modi urged Indians to get fitter, here’s celebrating the story of a soft-spoken champion who had to recalibrate her fitness routine to add a golden touch to her remarkable career.🏸

08/29/2019 12:57 PM
  • 143.7k
  • 40

Portraits

  1. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  2. Meet Uddhav Thackeray

  3. Meet Jawaharlal Nehru

  4. India’s Next CJI: Sharad Arvind Bobde

  5. Meet Dushyant Chautala, The Deputy CM of Haryana

  6. Meet Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee

31 comments

  • Lokeshje
    09/22/2019 09:36

    Beautiful inspiring

  • Rama K.
    09/19/2019 04:20

    Congratulation

  • Rajeesh R.
    09/13/2019 04:48

    Big salute... Next olympics gold medal....

  • Gogan M.
    09/12/2019 15:09

    Very good badminton chapion

  • Jaiky S.
    09/12/2019 13:14

    Congratulations Sindhu

  • Muni M.
    09/09/2019 05:12

    Himadas ko kyun nahi dhikare

  • Sourav B.
    09/08/2019 17:21

    HAD HE (NAMO) DONE ANY VISIBLE WORK IN THIS FIELD ... IF YES , ONLY THEN HE HAVE THE RIGHT TO GIVE LONG ..LONG LECTURES ON FITNESS AND SPORT ..😟

  • Chaithanya M.
    09/07/2019 12:07

    Congratulations

  • Baba K.
    09/05/2019 02:53

    Heema das 6gold🥰

  • Mohamed Q.
    09/04/2019 14:00

    One you will achieve all your goaols if you work harder wish you all the best loose or win always stay strong you are an inspiration for all of us

  • Sivayya T.
    09/04/2019 07:32

    Congratulations

  • Venky D.
    09/03/2019 10:35

    Hima das is five gold medals

  • Sham S.
    09/02/2019 05:42

    She definitely deserved because of her great hard work... Our nation really proud because of her...Huge congratulations...

  • Karthick E.
    09/01/2019 14:21

    Love u sindhu

  • Vikram V.
    09/01/2019 13:55

    neenga oru indiavin dream

  • Jayshree D.
    09/01/2019 01:59

    Sindhu proud of u really n hats off to dad to give so much support congratulations once again 👍

  • Sambhav J.
    08/31/2019 17:13

    Salute

  • Sakthivel D.
    08/31/2019 15:00

    Hard work Never Failed 💐 Congrats To P.V.Sindhu 👍💐💐

  • Nilamani N.
    08/31/2019 07:15

    I like her game styles

  • Santosh C.
    08/31/2019 04:17

    Salute for your burning desire to become Badminton World Champion including your hard work and dedicatïon PV Shindhu.Congratulations to bring laurels for INDIA🎉🏸❤👍