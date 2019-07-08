back
Meet Rahul Dravid: Indian Cricket’s Gentle Giant
Cricketer, captain, coach: Rahul Dravid has worn many hats. For his next innings, as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy, he will be seen mentoring and training the next best in the game. This is his story.
07/09/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:32 AM
- 189.2k
- 4.1k
- 125
93 comments
Rahul K.08/07/2019 23:51
My favourite player... The wall....
Deepak L.07/30/2019 17:34
The wall of Indian Cricket & Great human being
Sandeep S.07/29/2019 14:05
Dravid sir u r great
Sunny S.07/28/2019 09:15
Great to watch this video.. lub u my idle Rahul Dravid.. i am blessed that i born in the era where i watch and admire your game and as a person.. saluate..
Vijay R.07/28/2019 06:31
Great communication skill he has...
Manju R.07/27/2019 21:25
My boss really great. God bless you sir
Ramadas N.07/27/2019 11:59
My Hero
Jayakrishnan K.07/26/2019 16:59
All time favorite 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😆
Syed M.07/16/2019 18:10
He is a gentleman.
Ahmad S.07/15/2019 10:13
One of the gem of world cricket. I am honoured to watch your impeccable skills as a kid when you visited Lahore. Bundle of well wishes for Rahul dravid from Pakistan 🇵🇰
Anam A.07/14/2019 20:27
My most favourite player from childhood...
Imrankhan L.07/14/2019 15:21
शानदार ,ओर शान्त बल्लेबाज़
Suchitha P.07/14/2019 13:24
My favorite!!! Love you Rahul Dravid!!
Poonam S.07/14/2019 12:40
Undoubtedly THE WALL...True Legend
Ashish M.07/14/2019 07:34
He is a great player,I love you dravid
Kalpana M.07/14/2019 07:32
Greatest cricketer ever. Only true team player. Humble and sincere. 🙏👍
Rajnesh S.07/13/2019 15:20
What a great personality
James T.07/13/2019 14:34
But something u left to mention that is the great Wall of India.
Präshànth K.07/13/2019 03:03
Great man (y)
Sarath S.07/13/2019 02:31
!