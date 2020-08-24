back

Meet Ram Babu, MS Dhoni’s No.1 Fan

How is Dhoni’s biggest fan coping with the news of his retirement? This is what Ram Babu told Brut…

08/19/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:22 AM
  • 78.4k
  • 12

11 comments

  • Arjun A.
    2 days

    The captain cool.....

  • Abhinav S.
    08/20/2020 07:23

    Best Captain 🙌❤

  • Rachel S.
    08/19/2020 15:10

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the only captain in the history of Cricket to win all ICC trophies has inspired a lot of young cricketers.But the legend has other great skills apart from his cricket mastery, MSDIANS need to learn about his legacy beyond his captaincy. Read more: https://desiobstinate.com/ms-dhonis-legacy-beyond-his-captaincy/

  • Brut India
    08/19/2020 13:10

    Dhoni finds ardent fans even within his own teammates. Here's R Ashwin recounting the time Dhoni got emotional: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ms-dhoni-retirement-r-ashwin-6560922/

