back

Meet Sachin Tendulkar: The God Of Cricket

This curly-haired mischievous boy from Mumbai went on to attain cricketing divinity in a country of more than one million gods. Who is he? 🏏

02/05/2019 1:29 AMupdated: 02/12/2019 3:24 PM
  • 1.5m
  • 194

And even more

  1. Kohli Says Rohit Rift Rumours Are False

  2. Yograj Singh Blames Dhoni for World Cup Loss

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Spills The Secret On His Magic Bowling Technique

  4. Meet Jasprit Bumrah: India's Yorker King

  5. A Man Who Dedicated His Life To Watching Cricket

  6. Shikhar Dhawan's World Cup Goodbye

141 comments

  • Thejas S.
    11/30/2019 07:53

    Tendulkar the great

  • Prokash G.
    03/03/2019 12:21

    Nowadays we are fan virats rohit many another good Batman but we know sachin was best and God of the cricket...

  • Amit G.
    03/03/2019 10:41

    You are Master

  • Genious T.
    03/03/2019 07:31

    I have learnt so many cricketting shot from him when i was 10 yrs like his leg glance shot,my one of the favourite shot.Love u genius

  • Amardip M.
    03/03/2019 02:57

    Super Hero

  • Shailesh K.
    03/02/2019 14:14

    Love u & so miss you sir ji

  • Partha G.
    03/02/2019 12:48

    We worship you..

  • Nitish C.
    03/01/2019 22:29

    I worshipped when Sachin got out in World Cup..

  • Bipin K.
    03/01/2019 17:51

    He is a God of Indian cricket

  • Deepak D.
    03/01/2019 17:44

    Mathew hayden .. i have seen god ..he batted at no4 in test cricket for india .. GOAT .. SRT

  • Ria B.
    03/01/2019 14:52

    Sachin Tendulkar! ❤

  • Manshi G.
    03/01/2019 08:20

    Hi.heet.so.good.

  • Dinesh N.
    03/01/2019 05:00

    Journey ....God of Cricket.... Sachin.....Sachin.....

  • Devendra T.
    02/28/2019 16:45

    ♥️♥️♥️

  • Santanu D.
    02/28/2019 14:41

    Great man

  • Adv D.
    02/28/2019 13:19

    Supeb excelent. St sir played all matches. He is great man.

  • অমর ফ.
    02/28/2019 05:35

    He is my ever and ever and forever..

  • Arpan G.
    02/27/2019 17:32

    Someone show this to arnab that asshole!

  • Spandan C.
    02/27/2019 17:26

    No. He is no god of cricket. HE IS CRICEKT.

  • Vinod M.
    02/27/2019 03:20

    😂 Great peoples always say i have not doned anything great.. Huge Recpect for masterblaster.. God of cricket The Great Seachin Ramesh Tendulkar