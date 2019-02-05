Meet Sachin Tendulkar: The God Of Cricket

This curly-haired mischievous boy from Mumbai went on to attain cricketing divinity in a country of more than one million gods. Who is he? 🏏
141 comments
Thejas S.11/30/2019 07:53
Tendulkar the great
Prokash G.03/03/2019 12:21
Nowadays we are fan virats rohit many another good Batman but we know sachin was best and God of the cricket...
Amit G.03/03/2019 10:41
You are Master
Genious T.03/03/2019 07:31
I have learnt so many cricketting shot from him when i was 10 yrs like his leg glance shot,my one of the favourite shot.Love u genius
Amardip M.03/03/2019 02:57
Super Hero
Shailesh K.03/02/2019 14:14
Love u & so miss you sir ji
Partha G.03/02/2019 12:48
We worship you..
Nitish C.03/01/2019 22:29
I worshipped when Sachin got out in World Cup..
Bipin K.03/01/2019 17:51
He is a God of Indian cricket
Deepak D.03/01/2019 17:44
Mathew hayden .. i have seen god ..he batted at no4 in test cricket for india .. GOAT .. SRT
Ria B.03/01/2019 14:52
Sachin Tendulkar! ❤
Manshi G.03/01/2019 08:20
Hi.heet.so.good.
Dinesh N.03/01/2019 05:00
Journey ....God of Cricket.... Sachin.....Sachin.....
Devendra T.02/28/2019 16:45
♥️♥️♥️
Santanu D.02/28/2019 14:41
Great man
Adv D.02/28/2019 13:19
Supeb excelent. St sir played all matches. He is great man.
অমর ফ.02/28/2019 05:35
He is my ever and ever and forever..
Arpan G.02/27/2019 17:32
Someone show this to arnab that asshole!
Spandan C.02/27/2019 17:26
No. He is no god of cricket. HE IS CRICEKT.
Vinod M.02/27/2019 03:20
😂 Great peoples always say i have not doned anything great.. Huge Recpect for masterblaster.. God of cricket The Great Seachin Ramesh Tendulkar