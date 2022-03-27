back
Meet Smriti Mandhana: The Cricket Star
Tagged as India's best batter by a distance, Smriti Mandhana was once a cricket-crazy kid who just wanted to do nothing but play...
27/03/2022 1:57 PM
Brut India6 hours
Mandhana stands out not only on the Indian team, but also on the world stage. Here’s how she’s evolved over the years: https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/cricket/2022/mar/10/taliswoman-at-the-top-2428377.html
Ganesh J.9 hours
But no Indian cricketer men want to marry her sab ko celebrate chayieb
Kotresh B.13 hours
Ur not perform in this Today match .it's very important for indians.....play cricket with heart not with mind........cricket game is indians heart......😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏