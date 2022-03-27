back

Meet Smriti Mandhana: The Cricket Star

Tagged as India's best batter by a distance, Smriti Mandhana was once a cricket-crazy kid who just wanted to do nothing but play...

27/03/2022 1:57 PM
  • 18.5K
  • 3

3 comments

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    Mandhana stands out not only on the Indian team, but also on the world stage. Here’s how she’s evolved over the years: https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/cricket/2022/mar/10/taliswoman-at-the-top-2428377.html

  • Ganesh J.
    9 hours

    But no Indian cricketer men want to marry her sab ko celebrate chayieb

  • Kotresh B.
    13 hours

    Ur not perform in this Today match .it's very important for indians.....play cricket with heart not with mind........cricket game is indians heart......😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

