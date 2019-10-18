Meet Sourav Ganguly

He was dropped from the national team multiple times for his attitude. But it also made him one of Indian cricket's most decisive leaders.
646 comments
Avirup B.12/05/2019 05:17
Great video , please change the image of the stadium you are referring to as Lords here .. that’s a football stadium in your video,
Prasad G.11/28/2019 09:07
Absolutely thorough gentleman player and captain who changed the indian cricket attitude towards the game.. wishing him and the indian team all the very best for the future.
Daniyal H.11/28/2019 07:47
Legend DaDa
Sushmita R.11/27/2019 13:34
❤❤
Nilotpal B.11/27/2019 04:57
Jio Dada.... I stopped watching cricket when he retired from active Cricket... Now have started to follow again since he is back as the BOSS
Pratima D.11/26/2019 03:00
Love you dada
Avinash J.11/23/2019 10:13
Goosebumps ❤️
Soumen B.11/22/2019 15:47
He is my life...
Sanchit S.11/21/2019 19:08
He came back stronger and scored back to back centuries.. and retired like a legend .. dada is our emotion ❤❤
Prashant N.11/18/2019 02:08
So many rich kids have done this way. Among them few hardworking and focused have made it. Many poor talents have gone without any trace.
শুভ্রদেব স.11/17/2019 05:15
Salute You.. Love You.. Respect You... Prince.... I have a brother who was named after You... Cause We all want him to be a hero like you..
Devendra G.11/17/2019 04:38
That 'never say die' attitude was infused by dada into the Indian team.
Zain A.11/17/2019 03:35
Dada is legend. Love from 🇵🇰
Judhajit R.11/16/2019 18:20
DADA ALWAYS BE DADA OF ALL & DOING DADAGIRI THANKS & KEEP IT UP DADA WE R ALWAYS WITH YOU
Himanshu G.11/16/2019 14:35
the man truly responsible for the transformation of Indian cricket. Won't be another like him
Khushi D.11/16/2019 10:28
All Times Favourite The Ganguly...
Moumita B.11/16/2019 09:13
I love you Dada
Rajesh T.11/16/2019 06:00
Dada is gold for India
Praveen P.11/16/2019 04:30
The Man Who Changed Inculcated Aggressiveness In The Indian Cricketers and Changed It’s Outlook Forever...!!
Salim S.11/15/2019 18:57
Dada is best