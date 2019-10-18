back

Meet Sourav Ganguly

He was dropped from the national team multiple times for his attitude. But it also made him one of Indian cricket's most decisive leaders.

10/18/2019 2:58 AM
646 comments

  • Avirup B.
    12/05/2019 05:17

    Great video , please change the image of the stadium you are referring to as Lords here .. that’s a football stadium in your video,

  • Prasad G.
    11/28/2019 09:07

    Absolutely thorough gentleman player and captain who changed the indian cricket attitude towards the game.. wishing him and the indian team all the very best for the future.

  • Daniyal H.
    11/28/2019 07:47

    Legend DaDa

  • Sushmita R.
    11/27/2019 13:34

    ❤❤

  • Nilotpal B.
    11/27/2019 04:57

    Jio Dada.... I stopped watching cricket when he retired from active Cricket... Now have started to follow again since he is back as the BOSS

  • Pratima D.
    11/26/2019 03:00

    Love you dada

  • Avinash J.
    11/23/2019 10:13

    Goosebumps ❤️

  • Soumen B.
    11/22/2019 15:47

    He is my life...

  • Sanchit S.
    11/21/2019 19:08

    He came back stronger and scored back to back centuries.. and retired like a legend .. dada is our emotion ❤❤

  • Prashant N.
    11/18/2019 02:08

    So many rich kids have done this way. Among them few hardworking and focused have made it. Many poor talents have gone without any trace.

  • শুভ্রদেব স.
    11/17/2019 05:15

    Salute You.. Love You.. Respect You... Prince.... I have a brother who was named after You... Cause We all want him to be a hero like you..

  • Devendra G.
    11/17/2019 04:38

    That 'never say die' attitude was infused by dada into the Indian team.

  • Zain A.
    11/17/2019 03:35

    Dada is legend. Love from 🇵🇰

  • Judhajit R.
    11/16/2019 18:20

    DADA ALWAYS BE DADA OF ALL & DOING DADAGIRI THANKS & KEEP IT UP DADA WE R ALWAYS WITH YOU

  • Himanshu G.
    11/16/2019 14:35

    the man truly responsible for the transformation of Indian cricket. Won't be another like him

  • Khushi D.
    11/16/2019 10:28

    All Times Favourite The Ganguly...

  • Moumita B.
    11/16/2019 09:13

    I love you Dada

  • Rajesh T.
    11/16/2019 06:00

    Dada is gold for India

  • Praveen P.
    11/16/2019 04:30

    The Man Who Changed Inculcated Aggressiveness In The Indian Cricketers and Changed It’s Outlook Forever...!!

  • Salim S.
    11/15/2019 18:57

    Dada is best