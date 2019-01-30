back
Meet Srinagar’s Wheelchair Basketball Team
Srinagar’s Mohammad Rafi Parray was born with a face tumor and became paralysed in 2010 after falling from the roof of his house. He sank into depression but eventually overcame it courtesy of this really special wheelchair basketball team. 🏀💪
Brut India01/31/2019 13:50
Being differently-abled is no obstacle for determined athletes. Check out the T20 World Cup for visually impaired cricket players
Amos A.01/31/2019 10:46
You guys play way better than us !!!
Charu K.01/31/2019 01:21
Make a report of kashmiri terrorists who injured innocent people and make them handicap.
Suhail J.01/30/2019 14:24
Make report on innocent Kashmiris also which are blinded by indian army everyday
Habib K.01/30/2019 05:20
jivan chalnay ka naam chaltay raho suboo shaam
Habib K.01/30/2019 05:19
Himate mardaan madday khuda