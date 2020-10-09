back

Meet The 7-Year-Old Punching Record Holder

Kids his age read the Panchatantra. But 7-year-old Martin Malik is into punching bags. And he is quick at it too. 🥊🥊🥊

09/10/2020 4:27 PM
  • 291.6k
  • 130

88 comments

  • Sagar A.
    2 days

    Bravo

  • Ravi C.
    3 days

    Panchatantra is part of indian culture... please don't Misguide this in a improper manner....

  • Katie P.
    3 days

    old footage of u???? 🙈

  • Dipty R.
    3 days

    Very good beta God bless you mami papa ka naam rosan kro

  • Sanjay M.
    3 days

    Proud of u my son Martin..❤️🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘😘

  • Pulkit M.
    4 days

    he punches better than the legend

  • Noel C.
    5 days

    These aren't punches say he touched the bag 500 Times in a minute who can feel the pain of that punch

  • Shahßaz A.
    5 days

    tumse 15 push up nahi hota ..

  • Arunima A.
    5 days

    U almost made it sound lyk as if reading Panchatantra at this age is actually dumb. 🙄

  • Harsh R.
    5 days

    Never saw this type of punches worst thing a martialartist can see he's training is wrong anyway is he really punchin the bag 🤣 better to read panchtantra lol

  • Syed N.
    5 days

    🙄

  • Mukul D.
    5 days

    listen it... pankhe pad doge bhut power hai hath mai 😂😂

  • Mukul D.
    5 days

    Waaaa👊🏻👊🏻

  • ChandraShekhar G.
    5 days

    Is reading Panchatantra a crime?? Dear Reader, request you all to report this video!!

  • Amitava G.
    5 days

    Human Tesla?

  • Nida K.
    5 days

    could become next Mike Tyson

  • Shubham S.
    6 days

    The boy in the yellow shirt is me 😅

  • Sabiha T.
    6 days

    Why do u need to give a cat image in every video? It can be terrifying for some people

  • Debanjan M.
    6 days

    Indian bruce lee..😍❤️

  • Dobson H.
    6 days

    🤔...the other kids face !?..😂....hes thinking ? I dont k ow what hes doing round there but it sounds iffy !??...😳

