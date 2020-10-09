back
Meet The 7-Year-Old Punching Record Holder
Kids his age read the Panchatantra. But 7-year-old Martin Malik is into punching bags. And he is quick at it too. 🥊🥊🥊
09/10/2020 4:27 PM
88 comments
Sagar A.2 days
Bravo
Ravi C.3 days
Panchatantra is part of indian culture... please don't Misguide this in a improper manner....
Katie P.3 days
old footage of u???? 🙈
Dipty R.3 days
Very good beta God bless you mami papa ka naam rosan kro
Sanjay M.3 days
Proud of u my son Martin..❤️🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘😘
Pulkit M.4 days
he punches better than the legend
Noel C.5 days
These aren't punches say he touched the bag 500 Times in a minute who can feel the pain of that punch
Shahßaz A.5 days
tumse 15 push up nahi hota ..
Arunima A.5 days
U almost made it sound lyk as if reading Panchatantra at this age is actually dumb. 🙄
Harsh R.5 days
Never saw this type of punches worst thing a martialartist can see he's training is wrong anyway is he really punchin the bag 🤣 better to read panchtantra lol
Syed N.5 days
🙄
Mukul D.5 days
listen it... pankhe pad doge bhut power hai hath mai 😂😂
Mukul D.5 days
Waaaa👊🏻👊🏻
ChandraShekhar G.5 days
Is reading Panchatantra a crime?? Dear Reader, request you all to report this video!!
Amitava G.5 days
Human Tesla?
Nida K.5 days
could become next Mike Tyson
Shubham S.6 days
The boy in the yellow shirt is me 😅
Sabiha T.6 days
Why do u need to give a cat image in every video? It can be terrifying for some people
Debanjan M.6 days
Indian bruce lee..😍❤️
Dobson H.6 days
🤔...the other kids face !?..😂....hes thinking ? I dont k ow what hes doing round there but it sounds iffy !??...😳