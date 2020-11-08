back
Meet The 'Angry Pakistani Fan'
"He's the meme guy!" Sarim Akhtar had no idea that his absolute disappointment with the Pakistani cricket team would bring him international fame overnight. 😒😒 Thanks to msarimakhtar.
08/11/2020 4:53 PM
- 1.5m
- 22.1k
- 1.7k
593 comments
Gurung M.5 hours
he looks like octopus character from spongebob
Debadreeto B.9 hours
you piece of shit how dare you drop that catch😛
Megha D.10 hours
🤭
Fatima F.12 hours
Lucky guy .... the look got him famous imagine
Navraj T.15 hours
You don’t have to do much when you are destined to be famous, you will be
Janat S.18 hours
khuda jisko chahy izat dede 😂💗 kash koe hamara kam bhi psnd ajae khuda ko
Satrajit B.20 hours
humara gurujii
Amol P.21 hours
Being a Pakistani.... English etni fluent 😳😳😳😳 .. need to cross chek his passport...🧐🧐
Asad R.21 hours
🤣🤣
Mohammad U.a day
Innocent guy
Ash T.a day
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Karishma N.a day
Bas pakistan eise hi haarte rhe aur hamein ache ache memes milte rhe. haha..
Christabel M.a day
lol! This guy's face was your dp sometime back!!
Sushma A.a day
.
Dev K.a day
Pakistan is full of jokars 😂😂😂
Sanjiv K.a day
L E G E N D
Shraddha P.a day
inke bina toh memes ki duniya soona soona hai
Saba M.a day
Lovely
Mirza M.a day
And indian fans were known for shaming India. I remember one particular guy who openly pissed in the stadium premises. Such pathetic fools. Felt so shameful
Rohit S.a day
even after watching this video I thought it's a meme 🤣🤣🤣