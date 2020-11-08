back

Meet The 'Angry Pakistani Fan'

"He's the meme guy!" Sarim Akhtar had no idea that his absolute disappointment with the Pakistani cricket team would bring him international fame overnight. 😒😒 Thanks to msarimakhtar.

08/11/2020 4:53 PM
  • 1.5m
  • 1.7k

Sports

593 comments

  • Gurung M.
    5 hours

    he looks like octopus character from spongebob

  • Debadreeto B.
    9 hours

    you piece of shit how dare you drop that catch😛

  • Megha D.
    10 hours

    🤭

  • Fatima F.
    12 hours

    Lucky guy .... the look got him famous imagine

  • Navraj T.
    15 hours

    You don’t have to do much when you are destined to be famous, you will be

  • Janat S.
    18 hours

    khuda jisko chahy izat dede 😂💗 kash koe hamara kam bhi psnd ajae khuda ko

  • Satrajit B.
    20 hours

    humara gurujii

  • Amol P.
    21 hours

    Being a Pakistani.... English etni fluent 😳😳😳😳 .. need to cross chek his passport...🧐🧐

  • Asad R.
    21 hours

    🤣🤣

  • Mohammad U.
    a day

    Innocent guy

  • Ash T.
    a day

    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Karishma N.
    a day

    Bas pakistan eise hi haarte rhe aur hamein ache ache memes milte rhe. haha..

  • Christabel M.
    a day

    lol! This guy's face was your dp sometime back!!

  • Sushma A.
    a day

    .

  • Dev K.
    a day

    Pakistan is full of jokars 😂😂😂

  • Sanjiv K.
    a day

    L E G E N D

  • Shraddha P.
    a day

    inke bina toh memes ki duniya soona soona hai

  • Saba M.
    a day

    Lovely

  • Mirza M.
    a day

    And indian fans were known for shaming India. I remember one particular guy who openly pissed in the stadium premises. Such pathetic fools. Felt so shameful

  • Rohit S.
    a day

    even after watching this video I thought it's a meme 🤣🤣🤣

