Meet The Lahori Scripting The Babarnama Of Batting
A determined child from the bylanes of Lahore has grown up to become one of the best batters in the world. How did that happen? Watch here...
29/10/2021 12:32 PM
356 comments
Ariba R.2 days
Finally on personal side you did propaganda which is not proven allegations. The girl told lie and court dismissed the case against him.
Belal M.5 days
You missed that: The women who blamed babbar apologised by saying she made false accusations to defame him. She was unable to provide any evidence and backed off
Karthik P.6 days
Brut "India" Irony hori hai
Anas A.6 days
Thank you Brut.........i appreciate your efforts.......for the first time in my life i am saying this to a indian except abusing "Love ♥️ from PAKISTAN 🇵🇰🇵🇰" 😂😂😂
BisMah J.7 days
Babar Azam... Proud for the Nation... ❤️💞
Aleena H.15/11/2021 14:29
To all the Indians saying why to praise a Pakistani etc, just stop venting over hate btw Pak Ind matter, atleast here. & try to learn something out of good. That's it. Easy.
Deepak B.15/11/2021 03:36
Pkmkb 😂💥🇵🇰
Mohammad U.14/11/2021 22:40
Indians stop saying that you love Cricket, if you just can't appreciate A Class and Talent Like Babar Azam just because he's from Pakistan! Babar is way better than Kohli and Many others right now and that's the Bitter Truth you guys just can't digest! 👌
Afg K.14/11/2021 21:46
🇮🇳🇦🇺🇦🇫
Afg K.14/11/2021 21:46
🇦🇺🇦🇫🏳️
Ãhír D.13/11/2021 06:49
Pakistan out from final
Akshay S.12/11/2021 16:15
🖕🖕🖕
Keshaw S.12/11/2021 16:11
Islam ki maa ch**d gayi..
Manikandan12/11/2021 15:00
Poda dupakuru
Alina A.12/11/2021 14:36
Best player of the world!!
Arjuna R.12/11/2021 14:11
Hasan ali kaa anhakar pak upar vari padaa
Wasim W.12/11/2021 13:55
Amir wants to bring back cricket team
Sumit P.12/11/2021 12:40
Babar azam is a very very good player
Mithun W.12/11/2021 08:58
Tel lagake dabur ka naam mita diya babar ka.
Shankar P.12/11/2021 08:55
😭😭😭😭