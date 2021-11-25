back

Meet The Lieutenant Colonel Breaking Cycling World Records

Lt. Col. Bharat Pannu is in charge of the Indian army cycling team. This veteran has two consecutive Guinness World Records for fastest solo cycling, with a third one on the way. 🚴🏽‍♂️

25/11/2021 5:27 PM
  • 74.7K
  • 11

Portraits

9 comments

  • Kunj B.
    3 days

    Salute,and all the best wishes for future!

  • Ashutosh C.
    3 days

    Blend of insanity, emotional strength and mental balance is needed... Army gives you all👌👍

  • Harjit S.
    4 days

    With good wishes and congratulations for achieving your goal. we are proud of you.

  • Venkataraman R.
    4 days

    Best wishes

  • Ashish B.
    5 days

    Bravo... keep up the great work

  • Siddhant S.
    5 days

    Bharat Thakur ❤❤😊😊

  • Himanshu S.
    5 days

    @max

  • Ayaz S.
    6 days

    Congratulations

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Meet the runner, cyclist, and photographer who cycles with just one arm: Govind Kharol.

