back
Meet The Lieutenant Colonel Breaking Cycling World Records
Lt. Col. Bharat Pannu is in charge of the Indian army cycling team. This veteran has two consecutive Guinness World Records for fastest solo cycling, with a third one on the way. 🚴🏽♂️
25/11/2021 5:27 PM
9 comments
Kunj B.3 days
Salute,and all the best wishes for future!
Ashutosh C.3 days
Blend of insanity, emotional strength and mental balance is needed... Army gives you all👌👍
Harjit S.4 days
With good wishes and congratulations for achieving your goal. we are proud of you.
Venkataraman R.4 days
Best wishes
Ashish B.5 days
Bravo... keep up the great work
Siddhant S.5 days
Bharat Thakur ❤❤😊😊
Himanshu S.5 days
@max
Ayaz S.6 days
Congratulations
Brut India6 days
