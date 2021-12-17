back

Meet The Push Up Man Of Punjab

If you believe gyms are prerequisites to meet your fitness goals… meet this guy. This is Kuwar Singh’s ‘Story of Himmat’. #ThodiHimmatThodaIodex #DontStopYourselfStopThePain This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

17/12/2021 3:27 PM
  • 1.1M
  • 120

Changing India

85 comments

  • Tahir A.
    2 days

    Congratulations

  • Abhijeet S.
    2 days

    Bohot hi zabardast

  • Aman P.
    3 days

    Young man

  • Aman P.
    3 days

    Movies main ao...

  • Anil K.
    4 days

    Bhai yea brut vale log aab paisa lene lage yea sab krne ka

  • राज प.
    30/12/2021 09:02

    ❤❤❤❤

  • Lilu R.
    30/12/2021 07:46

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Rohit S.
    30/12/2021 05:22

    Kudos to u kuwar 😀

  • ਅੱਤਰੀ ਸ.
    30/12/2021 02:47

    🙏❤️

  • Jignesh M.
    29/12/2021 13:13

    Gym jaane k paise nai hai magar video dekhne k liye Android mobile hai , recharge k paise hai , yeh sab channel ki banayi kahaniyan hai bhai

  • Amarpuneet S.
    29/12/2021 01:19

    👍👍

  • Parth D.
    28/12/2021 20:19

    Congratulations

  • Asq V.
    28/12/2021 09:41

    https://youtu.be/PVw0-Ks7Fq0

  • Jasminder S.
    28/12/2021 03:44

    👏👏👏

  • Râmáñúj K.
    27/12/2021 13:17

    Nice bro

  • Maneesh Y.
    26/12/2021 16:57

    छह घंटे में 15 हजार 949 पुशअप कर हरियाणा के गौ भक्त ने बनाया विश्व रिकार्ड Gauhttps://www.amarujala.com/uttarakhand/uttarkashi/1532624761215-949-utter-kashi-news

  • Anthony P.
    26/12/2021 14:59

    Very rightly said if you have passion, himmat you can. Always keep this spirit

  • Deepak M.
    26/12/2021 14:42

    very nice

  • Rahul S.
    26/12/2021 13:03

    ❤❤

  • Lucky S.
    26/12/2021 07:11

    https://www.facebook.com/105271955295565/posts/127000356456058/ Hi friends could you please click the link and See my motivational quotes Thank You 😊

