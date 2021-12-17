back
Meet The Push Up Man Of Punjab
If you believe gyms are prerequisites to meet your fitness goals… meet this guy. This is Kuwar Singh’s ‘Story of Himmat’. #ThodiHimmatThodaIodex #DontStopYourselfStopThePain This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
17/12/2021 3:27 PM
- 1.1M
- 11.3K
- 120
85 comments
Tahir A.2 days
Congratulations
Abhijeet S.2 days
Bohot hi zabardast
Aman P.3 days
Young man
Aman P.3 days
Movies main ao...
Anil K.4 days
Bhai yea brut vale log aab paisa lene lage yea sab krne ka
राज प.30/12/2021 09:02
❤❤❤❤
Lilu R.30/12/2021 07:46
🙏🙏🙏
Rohit S.30/12/2021 05:22
Kudos to u kuwar 😀
ਅੱਤਰੀ ਸ.30/12/2021 02:47
🙏❤️
Jignesh M.29/12/2021 13:13
Gym jaane k paise nai hai magar video dekhne k liye Android mobile hai , recharge k paise hai , yeh sab channel ki banayi kahaniyan hai bhai
Amarpuneet S.29/12/2021 01:19
👍👍
Parth D.28/12/2021 20:19
Congratulations
Asq V.28/12/2021 09:41
Jasminder S.28/12/2021 03:44
👏👏👏
Râmáñúj K.27/12/2021 13:17
Nice bro
Maneesh Y.26/12/2021 16:57
Anthony P.26/12/2021 14:59
Very rightly said if you have passion, himmat you can. Always keep this spirit
Deepak M.26/12/2021 14:42
very nice
Rahul S.26/12/2021 13:03
❤❤
Lucky S.26/12/2021 07:11
