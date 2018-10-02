back

Mike Tyson In Mumbai: "I'm A Slumdog"

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson told Mumbai he's a "slumdog". 👂🏆💰

10/02/2018 9:09 AM
  • 404.7k
  • 54

Sports

  1. MS Dhoni Shares His Fondest Memories

  2. Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Pink Ball Test At Eden: A Countdown Of Other Firsts

  5. 4 Takeaways From Ganguly’s 1st Presser As BCCI Chief

  6. 5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

46 comments

  • Amruth G.
    12/28/2018 17:26

    Legend........

  • Rupinder S.
    12/23/2018 06:34

    Any plans to visit the uk?

  • Наско А.
    12/18/2018 03:56

    My Idol Forever !

  • Aftar S.
    12/02/2018 19:37

    The legendary Mike Tyson

  • Ronny P.
    12/01/2018 01:09

    Wow how ppl forget

  • Joseph G.
    11/28/2018 12:17

    Mike's the Best.

  • Wolfio R.
    11/26/2018 11:35

    our Mike Tyson talk during drill!

  • Simon D.
    11/16/2018 18:59

    Very true trouble is when the money comes brings bad habits which results in a short career

  • Bunny K.
    10/20/2018 17:58

    I love you.. .mike...

  • Raj K.
    10/20/2018 13:24

    U r my hero .... i love ur uppercut punch ❤

  • Bromio
    10/20/2018 09:02

    I love him

  • Sadakat A.
    10/19/2018 06:49

    May fewret and mahan boxer ali

  • Hunter J.
    10/18/2018 15:19

    Legend,,, I love him. He is best forever. He was not a boxer, he was a killing machine in that ring 💪👊💕💖

  • Vimal V.
    10/18/2018 06:36

    I love mayak

  • Johny K.
    10/17/2018 13:16

    Nice

  • Raman C.
    10/16/2018 05:23

    You will always be alive in our memories

  • Ambreesh K.
    10/16/2018 03:26

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Edward Y.
    10/16/2018 02:41

    He turned to be a Good person.

  • ChEtAN P.
    10/15/2018 15:59

    My favourite of oll time...... but next to Mohammed Ali 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻

  • Prabu P.
    10/14/2018 13:20

    My favorite fighter Tyson sir