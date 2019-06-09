back
Mithali Raj Bows Out Of T20 Cricket
Indian cricket star Mithali Raj announced her retirement from T20 Internationals to concentrate on bringing the women's World Cup 2021 home. But Raj has retired from the one form of cricket she even beat Virat Kohli on! 🏏
09/04/2019 3:19 PMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:22 PM
18 comments
Brut India09/06/2019 06:09
With Raj stepping down from T20I, 15-year-old Shafali Verma added to the Indian team for the upcoming internationals against South Africa: https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/india-women-squads-for-south-africa-series-announced-mithali-raj-odi-captain-1595972-2019-09-05
Akashdeep D.09/05/2019 23:46
Virat kohli turns into a celebrity and this woman needs videos like these where people know that she exists..
Shreenil V.09/05/2019 04:54
I came here to display my TOP FAN BADGE..👍🏻😂..btw Congratulations Mithali Raj...🧚♀️
Rohini W.09/05/2019 04:15
⚡⚡⚡
Justino F.09/05/2019 04:03
🤗
Mrayan M.09/05/2019 04:02
Very nice
Rohit C.09/05/2019 03:56
Congrats
Aditya G.09/05/2019 02:42
Congratulations
Haiddar A.09/04/2019 23:35
Congrats
Bijoy G.09/04/2019 21:27
Congrats
David F.09/04/2019 21:08
congratulations
Loka S.09/04/2019 19:01
Legend
Rina G.09/04/2019 17:59
Mitali well done dear.....👏👏👏👏👏
Sanat R.09/04/2019 17:32
Sorry Mitali Nothing to give anything for your achievement.... All deposited in PV Sindhu account -by Govts of Andhra n Telangana
Ramana M.09/04/2019 17:28
Indomitable spirit Cheers.
Karan A.09/04/2019 17:27
BCCI on Mithali's retirement: Tweet BCCI on Kohli's retirement: Farewell series followed by last speech and many things after that And we talk about equality 👏
Neelam P.09/04/2019 17:24
Well done 👏👏👏👏
Sanchita B.09/04/2019 17:23
Salute