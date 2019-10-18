back

MS Dhoni On What Keeps Him So Cool

“I also feel angry at times.” Indian cricket’s Captain Cool says he is only human.

10/18/2019 10:32 AM
  • 522.6k
  • 63

And even more

  1. The strange story of rugby balls

  2. The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition

  3. The life story of Gareth Thomas

  4. Usain Bolt's 5 biggest life moments

  5. She fights for fun, but also to live

  6. Decode: Cricket victory nothing to do with Europe?

42 comments

  • Irsath S.
    11/15/2019 15:39

    Super

  • Suresh S.
    11/13/2019 09:25

    I love always MSD sir , he is very very talented keeps of Indian team* best captain of Indian team* champion player of Indian team* cool captain of Indian team LUCK Y MAN

  • Sabir M.
    11/10/2019 18:16

    India best captain dhoni

  • Pranjal D.
    11/07/2019 15:36

    Brilliant player Msd.👍

  • Vivek S.
    11/06/2019 10:49

    Mst

  • Inba I.
    11/06/2019 07:23

    The great Men MSD😍😍😍

  • Rishabh O.
    10/28/2019 19:19

    Brilliant player, no one can beat u 😊🤘👍

  • Harsha H.
    10/28/2019 09:05

    Please be a coach for Indian test cricket team, after you retired

  • Hashim K.
    10/28/2019 06:50

    .

  • Virendra C.
    10/28/2019 02:55

    Very nice

  • Sitanshu S.
    10/27/2019 15:32

    Where r you my guru....my hero....my champ...I MISS YOU VERY MUCH

  • Sekhar S.
    10/22/2019 15:27

    Love u Mahi bhai ❤️

  • Chachu R.
    10/21/2019 20:31

    for you

  • Brut India
    10/21/2019 07:23

    Meet MS Dhoni:

  • Raj T.
    10/19/2019 19:53

    Former Indian skipper?😂😂😂 Fuck you Brut

  • Amandeep S.
    10/19/2019 03:18

    MSD for RSD

  • Kinjal P.
    10/18/2019 19:32

    We are always proud of you sir

  • Muthuraman G.
    10/18/2019 18:47

    💙💙

  • Suchandra B.
    10/18/2019 18:13

    :p

  • Abdul G.
    10/18/2019 17:47

    Respect for MSD from 🇵🇰 ❤️