MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan

India's former cricket captain MS Dhoni received the Padma Bhushan award in full military uniform.

04/04/2018 11:09 AM
Sports

431 comments

  • Sunil P.
    04/13/2018 19:18

    I don't know how to salute this man.So Great sir love you

  • Vinod J.
    04/10/2018 17:24

    Dhoni ji.we proud of you

  • Payandeh M.
    04/05/2018 13:24

    Wtf why was he in an army uniform ? So absurd

  • Deep G.
    04/05/2018 13:23

    BORDER VICH JO saheed honde ne unha nu kch vi nhi daindi sarkar

  • Palakh H.
    04/05/2018 13:23

    It's Rong

  • Vipan T.
    04/05/2018 13:22

    Love u mahi...

  • Maheshkumar A.
    04/05/2018 13:21

    Msd superb

  • Lakshmi S.
    04/05/2018 13:17

    What about next vacay?😝 shQ ???

  • Shivam S.
    04/05/2018 13:16

  • Deepak H.
    04/05/2018 13:12

    Congrats sir

  • Nikita K.
    04/05/2018 13:08

    aapne ye post share nai ki?

  • Nirvesanka R.
    04/05/2018 13:00

    It is a pride and a privilege to have msd in our country

  • Muneer A.
    04/05/2018 12:58

    Bc kis baat k liye diya jaa raha he award... BHADWE sale

  • Pradip K.
    04/05/2018 12:55

    Very nice

  • Shubham D.
    04/05/2018 12:55

    omg wow

  • Sunil Y.
    04/05/2018 12:53

    Congratulations

  • Raman D.
    04/05/2018 12:53

    Give padma bhushan to the soliders.

  • Shabaz A.
    04/05/2018 12:52

    Haa haa ab har koi army uniform phena ga what is the repect of this uniform

  • Preet K.
    04/05/2018 12:49

    this stupidity can happen in country like india only where there has been trend of conferring titles and awards on non deserving people for long now...confer these titles on deserving ...loosers...non sense

  • Aimson S.
    04/05/2018 12:46

    A 👋 for those people who appointed him.... previously jawans who are good in sports and win medals were being promoted .... now that systems have been stop. no problem if those idiots still wants the cricketers to wear decorated uniform but keep them at home and pay them/ with not even a single quality of a constable...