Mumbai's BMX Child Prodigy

This 6-year-old BMXer from Mumbai does tricks that would make most adults' heads spin.

12/04/2018 1:33 AM
  • Brut India
    12/12/2018 13:27

    India is also home to the world's second-youngest chess grandmaster.

  • Aditi R.
    12/07/2018 12:46

  • Shaikh I.
    12/06/2018 18:03

    I know Ali from his childhood and his father from my childhood. The Baap-Beta duo is working extremly hard to achieve their dream. A big salute to his father. all the best beta and waseem bhai keep up the good work, we are always with you to provide you all damn support.

  • Mehtab K.
    12/04/2018 18:32

    Proud father and son 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 best wish your future

  • Fahad K.
    12/04/2018 18:20

    Awesome Buddy !!! 😉😉😉😉

  • Ankit S.
    12/04/2018 17:16

    This happens only in india so go and subscribe TSeries to show support for India

  • Shiril P.
    12/04/2018 15:49

  • Sameer K.
    12/04/2018 15:44

  • Soubhik K.
    12/04/2018 15:37

    A salute to his father we need more like him in India

  • Aman K.
    12/04/2018 14:21

    Aur Bhai tu gaadi ke nechee Ane se bachta hai Baar Baar😂😂

  • Saurav K.
    12/04/2018 13:27

  • Wan N.
    12/04/2018 12:47

  • Subhajoy
    12/04/2018 12:22

    Yeh sab koi karta h kya? Padhai karo,ek govt job lo,uske bad shaadi karke life ekdam set...!! 😂😂 Accha hua ki uska father yeh sab nhi bola

  • Arjun N.
    12/04/2018 12:20

  • Sai M.
    12/04/2018 12:04

    Seeing his dedication and support from his father at such a tender age is something we cannot relate to every day... But this father son duo will surely make headlines one day...😍🤩

  • Robin A.
    12/04/2018 10:59

  • Wahid S.
    12/04/2018 10:22

    The kid got swag🤘 Samajh me aaya kya😎

  • Rakesh G.
    12/04/2018 07:18

  • Sagar S.
    12/04/2018 06:59

  • Sagar S.
    12/04/2018 06:58

