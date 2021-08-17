back
Neeraj Chopra: Beyond The Olympics
From chhole bhature to Haryanvi music, Olympian Neeraj Chopra opens up on all the things he likes in this exclusive interview with Brut.
17/08/2021 4:57 PM
135 comments
Mohit J.2 hours
You truthfully legend
Asokh P.2 hours
Hoi
Harsh S.2 hours
Aap ki hindi too good
Harsh S.2 hours
Hii sar
Vijay K.3 hours
Great 👏👏
Dipti S.3 hours
Saddi ka kai plan ha?
Dipti S.3 hours
Hi neerai
Tripti G.3 hours
Aise hi lage raho bhaiya agale Olympic mein bhi medal Lana gold🙏🙏🎉🎉🌹🌷❤️❤️
Jathesswary J.3 hours
Nice
Minaxi P.3 hours
Good
Tilotama P.3 hours
So quite very very good👍👍👍👍
Tubu4 hours
Congratulations! 🎊to Neeraj Chopra's ji India for the Gold medal's 🥇Chak De India 🇮🇳🇮🇳
Kalpana R.5 hours
I proud of you. Congratulation
Nivash M.5 hours
https://youtu.be/XaBKGQOPEjo 🔥🔥
Rashpal K.5 hours
Congrats🌷🌷
Sharmishtha S.5 hours
👍
Anwesa C.6 hours
chole bhature banana sikh lo ab 😂🙈
Arvind K.6 hours
Jay hind neeraj chopat ji phone number ji
Sakuntala N.6 hours
Very very good vedio , soooooooo sweet &real hero 🙏🙏👍👍🇳🇪🇳🇪
Sarda K.6 hours
I'm proud of you real hero Neeraj Chopra congratulations nice video