back

Neeraj Chopra: Beyond The Olympics

From chhole bhature to Haryanvi music, Olympian Neeraj Chopra opens up on all the things he likes in this exclusive interview with Brut.

17/08/2021 4:57 PM
  • 398.8K
  • 187

And even more

  1. 3:27

    Neeraj Chopra: Beyond The Olympics

  2. 3:00

    Olympics Inspire Kids Across The World

  3. 14:46

    The Dream Climb At Kokankada

  4. 3:23

    Devendra Jhajharia: Journey Of An Unsung Champion

  5. 3:01

    Aditi Ashok: The Woman Who Changed Indian Golf

  6. 4:26

    Hockey: A Homecoming

135 comments

  • Mohit J.
    2 hours

    You truthfully legend

  • Asokh P.
    2 hours

    Hoi

  • Harsh S.
    2 hours

    Aap ki hindi too good

  • Harsh S.
    2 hours

    Hii sar

  • Vijay K.
    3 hours

    Great 👏👏

  • Dipti S.
    3 hours

    Saddi ka kai plan ha?

  • Dipti S.
    3 hours

    Hi neerai

  • Tripti G.
    3 hours

    Aise hi lage raho bhaiya agale Olympic mein bhi medal Lana gold🙏🙏🎉🎉🌹🌷❤️❤️

  • Jathesswary J.
    3 hours

    Nice

  • Minaxi P.
    3 hours

    Good

  • Tilotama P.
    3 hours

    So quite very very good👍👍👍👍

  • Tubu
    4 hours

    Congratulations! 🎊to Neeraj Chopra's ji India for the Gold medal's 🥇Chak De India 🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Kalpana R.
    5 hours

    I proud of you. Congratulation

  • Nivash M.
    5 hours

    https://youtu.be/XaBKGQOPEjo 🔥🔥

  • Rashpal K.
    5 hours

    Congrats🌷🌷

  • Sharmishtha S.
    5 hours

    👍

  • Anwesa C.
    6 hours

    chole bhature banana sikh lo ab 😂🙈

  • Arvind K.
    6 hours

    Jay hind neeraj chopat ji phone number ji

  • Sakuntala N.
    6 hours

    Very very good vedio , soooooooo sweet &real hero 🙏🙏👍👍🇳🇪🇳🇪

  • Sarda K.
    6 hours

    I'm proud of you real hero Neeraj Chopra congratulations nice video