back

ODI Captaincy Fiasco: BCCI Vs Kohli

“Both Rohit and Dravid will have my support.” Virat Kohli breaks silence on his ties with Rohit, ODI captaincy in a candid presser today…

15/12/2021 3:05 PMupdated: 17/12/2021 12:07 AM
  • 167K
  • 78

Sports

  1. 4:16

    Kapil Dev On How He Became A Cricketer

  2. 3:04

    Bhajji Signs Off

  3. 5:29

    Sehwag's Funny Anecdotes From His Cricketing Journey

  4. 1:08

    Sourav Ganguly On Being A Leader

  5. 4:18

    The Board Of Control For Captains In India?

  6. 1:51

    What Ganguly Makes Of Kohli. Circa 2019

73 comments

  • Babita R.
    21/12/2021 03:10

    सेक्स और पैसा दोनों, सेक्स Job करने के लिए मैसेज कीजिये (+917602254039)या नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करे।👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=(+917602254039&text=❤️indian_escort_service_❤️&source=&data=&app_absent

  • Arvind D.
    20/12/2021 11:52

    Nice koli

  • Pushpendu P.
    19/12/2021 16:27

    https://youtu.be/kUvkJTpfKZw

  • Gyaneshwar Y.
    19/12/2021 06:42

    Thank God dada ne 2023 k 50-50 world cup se phle is panoti ko captaincy se hta diya nhi to ye world cup v gya tha...

  • Ashutosh Y.
    18/12/2021 12:59

    Hitman The no 1

  • Ashutosh Y.
    18/12/2021 12:59

    Mauj kar di vah

  • Pradip S.
    18/12/2021 09:01

    I repeat, Virat is a contractual employee of BCCI, and he has no authority to give so called strongest response and that too, through press ? Gross Misconduct, stringent punishment is to be initiated by BCCI.

  • Vikash S.
    18/12/2021 05:34

    Virat works hard on his interview speech and body languages rather than batting, come on Virat people are not blind. You are talking like if you are bigger than Game, stay Humble if you want to earn respect

  • Pradip R.
    17/12/2021 15:25

    haramzada

  • Mini R.
    17/12/2021 09:38

    Virat smiled when we loosed from Pakistan in name of team spirit Nthing new msd sachin when they didnt do captaincy properly they were also demoted

  • Sujeet R.
    17/12/2021 09:07

    Legendary player now crying over lost captaincy and people were comparing him with Sachin… LOL

  • Rashwin R.
    17/12/2021 08:26

    Rohith is the best

  • Rashwin R.
    17/12/2021 08:24

    Good

  • Ayesha A.
    17/12/2021 05:17

    There should be no personal frontshere because end of the day all are playing for india . Our country should be more important than any personal differences

  • Rish C.
    17/12/2021 04:01

    Jay Shah was always the best captain...he should have been chosen, only thing is keep him away from the mic at the pre & post match tv bytes 😎

  • Pradeep Y.
    17/12/2021 03:17

    Why only you will support them what about other players of the team will they not support them ? Here everybody is his best thy do not need anybody’s support and also remember what Kapil Dev suggested you to do.

  • Pradeep Y.
    17/12/2021 03:09

    I don’t understand why is he coming live and giving reactions bloody it’s a team process he should respect it.

  • Shivam S.
    16/12/2021 23:29

    Ganguly Versus Kohli 🔥🔥🔥 Millions of Young Digital India go to bed as Defeated/Lost/Stressed each game, each

  • Kumaresh R.
    16/12/2021 18:52

    Viratb,u r very clear in yr communication and u r great..

  • Md N.
    16/12/2021 18:20

    Virat is simply speaking out of his mouth but it clearly seems by his body language that he is speaking reluctantly with immense pain in his ❤️.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.