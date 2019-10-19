back
Once Homeless Cricketer Makes World Record
Homeless and hungry, Yashasvi Jaiswal one day dreamed of being a cricket player. Now the 17 year old has smashed the record of being the youngest to score a double hundred in 50-overs cricket.
10/19/2019 8:58 AM
- 149.1k
- 3.9k
- 74
53 comments
Abhishek D.11/15/2019 23:59
sir
Gaurav C.11/14/2019 19:17
Yash Jaiswal le tera relative
Mahendra S.11/12/2019 23:38
श्यदमुस्ताक अली टूर्नामेंट में कौनसी टीम के लिए खेल रहा है यशस्वी
Carol F.11/12/2019 22:57
Stay strong
Rashik G.11/12/2019 11:05
may God be with you and best of luck for your future .
Aniruddha B.11/10/2019 16:38
Ipl contract bro
Jayasre U.11/08/2019 14:25
God Bless You Babu All The Best
অমিত স.11/08/2019 06:34
Bhat sal bad dekha jwala bhai aap ko.
Islam U.11/07/2019 05:43
Hard work pays. Best wishes buddy
Mugais K.11/06/2019 18:46
kabse beta? 😛😂
Rohit K.11/06/2019 17:33
Champion in making...
Aditya B.11/06/2019 03:30
wat story.....pure grit and hard work.....deserves every bit of wat he has got.....
Fox N.11/05/2019 15:18
The God is with you, keep go forward and best of luck for your future
Mrinmoy D.11/04/2019 17:21
https://youtu.be/tqUNIPWzgxw just check those who love cricket
Kd11/03/2019 12:22
Super star👍
Safdar A.11/03/2019 07:34
This guy used to be with me in 2012 for two years. We both got a same coach by deep I knew he gonna be superstar one day. More power to you bro.
Charan R.11/03/2019 02:48
One day u will be become great champion
Keyuar L.11/01/2019 18:12
Salute u sir ❤️😍
Ra J.11/01/2019 12:31
mane...padila kichi ..mg😜😜😝😝😝
Yogendra S.11/01/2019 11:41
Pesaa Chal ta h