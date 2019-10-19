back

Once Homeless Cricketer Makes World Record

Homeless and hungry, Yashasvi Jaiswal one day dreamed of being a cricket player. Now the 17 year old has smashed the record of being the youngest to score a double hundred in 50-overs cricket.

Sports

53 comments

  • Abhishek D.
    11/15/2019 23:59

    sir

  • Gaurav C.
    11/14/2019 19:17

    Yash Jaiswal le tera relative

  • Mahendra S.
    11/12/2019 23:38

    श्यदमुस्ताक अली टूर्नामेंट में कौनसी टीम के लिए खेल रहा है यशस्वी

  • Carol F.
    11/12/2019 22:57

    Stay strong

  • Rashik G.
    11/12/2019 11:05

    may God be with you and best of luck for your future .

  • Aniruddha B.
    11/10/2019 16:38

    Ipl contract bro

  • Jayasre U.
    11/08/2019 14:25

    God Bless You Babu All The Best

  • অমিত স.
    11/08/2019 06:34

    Bhat sal bad dekha jwala bhai aap ko.

  • Islam U.
    11/07/2019 05:43

    Hard work pays. Best wishes buddy

  • Mugais K.
    11/06/2019 18:46

    kabse beta? 😛😂

  • Rohit K.
    11/06/2019 17:33

    Champion in making...

  • Aditya B.
    11/06/2019 03:30

    wat story.....pure grit and hard work.....deserves every bit of wat he has got.....

  • Fox N.
    11/05/2019 15:18

    The God is with you, keep go forward and best of luck for your future

  • Mrinmoy D.
    11/04/2019 17:21

    https://youtu.be/tqUNIPWzgxw just check those who love cricket

  • Kd
    11/03/2019 12:22

    Super star👍

  • Safdar A.
    11/03/2019 07:34

    This guy used to be with me in 2012 for two years. We both got a same coach by deep I knew he gonna be superstar one day. More power to you bro.

  • Charan R.
    11/03/2019 02:48

    One day u will be become great champion

  • Keyuar L.
    11/01/2019 18:12

    Salute u sir ❤️😍

  • Ra J.
    11/01/2019 12:31

    mane...padila kichi ..mg😜😜😝😝😝

  • Yogendra S.
    11/01/2019 11:41

    Pesaa Chal ta h