Once Homeless, Young Cricketer’s Story Of Struggle
His semi-final century against Pakistan helped India reach the Under-19 World Cup final. But not very long ago, Yashasvi Jaiswal was selling pani puris and fighting homelessness on Mumbai’s streets.
02/05/2020 3:57 PM
101 comments
