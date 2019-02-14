Pakistan Plan For Cricket Series With India

Get so good that India can’t say no. That’s how Pakistan plans to get India to restore cricketing ties between the two countries. 🇮🇳🏏🇵🇰
Sharad A.03/14/2019 12:12
XD
Subhajit G.03/07/2019 09:12
Yeh Saab choro....English accha bol leta hai babua....cricket choro, English sikhau pehle
Nadeem F.03/07/2019 03:52
That's my old school friend wasim Khan he used to play for Sussex good left handed batsman and a good managing director for Sussex he was I'm sure he can do a good job for Pakistan cricket board aswell..
Bharat M.03/06/2019 12:17
Only one word for him
Shaik I.03/06/2019 09:26
Ekk baar phir khelo india snd pakistan.....abb pak aur indian cricket team strength equal hai
Pratik C.03/06/2019 07:41
Are they accepting the terrorist attacks executed by pakistan were just for Elections in India?? If yes then who is behind it?
Rohit G.03/06/2019 04:54
PCB will earn huge amount of money by selling media rights of games between India Pak, if they could make this happen. So all this drama is going on.
Pramod B.03/05/2019 16:53
There is limit for dreams
Ayoub M.03/05/2019 16:30
English breed
Jitender K.03/05/2019 10:51
Accent dekho bc 😂😂
Vineet S.03/05/2019 10:02
Good... Competition hai
Sagnik D.03/05/2019 09:23
Start playing cricket with guns.. Pakis will have cricketers everywhere 🤣
Avik D.03/05/2019 06:53
Waiting for a pak bowler to take all ten wickets against every team
सुमीत प.03/05/2019 06:42
पापे हमारी छोङ पेहेले कोई बहार कि Team तो आ नही रही खेलने ...Shri Lanka team पर गोली मारी तूमलोगो ने ...
Anurag Y.03/05/2019 05:16
BALA SAHAB : aap itna acha v nhi khelte ki jawano k kurbanio ko bula diya jaye
Abhishek S.03/05/2019 01:29
Seems like now Pak cricket team will not face much issues in post match interviews. 😉😉
Himanish R.03/04/2019 16:57
Porkistan supporting admin...... No Cricket with terroristan....
Dheeraj J.03/04/2019 16:38
Complete nonsense
Dheeraj J.03/04/2019 16:37
Tum logo ki aukad nahi hai bharat ke saath khelne ki
Chirag C.03/04/2019 15:03
Pakistan board hired a new English teacher from London...hope they will come out from .😂😂what sayaan