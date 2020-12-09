back
Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit
“If you believe you can do it, no one can stop you.” The doughty Parthiv Patel was 17 years old when he made his India debut. Eighteen years later, he has decided to take those gloves off for good. In this SEEtalks video, he eloquently sums up his cricketing journey.
09/12/2020 2:27 PM
40 comments
D J.4 days
No Mr.Patel our belove Gujju Vai, I still can't forget how brutally you smash Brett Lee in Test Series under Ganguly. But after that Mr.Dhoni come in Indian Cricket and History makes it self. But Under U r captaincy Gujrat Champion in Ranji Trophy.. so lots good things around U. Like U play brilliantly in England and saved a match after that U played Pakistan very well. So never give up Mr. Champ. Congratulations again for what U done for our nation.
Sandesh B.5 days
Dear prathiv is really emotional
Vikas V.12/12/2020 12:26
All the best 👍🏻 we thoroughly enjoyed your batting ❤️
Vinayak H.12/12/2020 09:23
Not enough justice for the opportunity he got ......low level of performance
Sachin T.12/12/2020 04:18
Parthiv patel why he never quits coj he never ages
Sachin S.12/12/2020 01:48
Being very short time for Indian cricket but you will be always remembered...not everyone can become sachin tendulkar or Brian Lara, always keep the spirit of cricket.
Devyaratna U.11/12/2020 14:49
Congratulations for your wonderful career
Sarbajit D.11/12/2020 13:41
Might be it was plan of Sourav Ganguly all along to inform Parthiv at the very last moment to take off some pressure and time so that he doesn't overthink. Dada did the same thing with Irfan Pathan ahead of his debut...and Irfan himself explained that during an episode of Dadagiri.
Abrar N.11/12/2020 09:51
Absolutely Motivational ♥️♥️🙏
Mudasir S.11/12/2020 07:46
Dhoni's entry screwed up his career
Azgar K.11/12/2020 04:59
Incredible talent no doubt,,Ms dhoni impact let him,,still parthiv can make strong comeback
Devinder J.11/12/2020 04:07
Still u r lucky ... Cricket played in 10- 12 nations . Not the whole world is playing and Indians thinks it an achievement 🤣😂. Bangladesh can play cricket whereas they have a 0 🏅 medal in Olympics and a single bronze medal in Asian games that to by default you get . We should talk what Hema das have done , Marry jo, Vijender Singh or Susheel kumar have done . They are superstar of the Indian suporting world. So, Now lot of non sporting people will active ... Talk ... Talk and talk .
Avesh K.11/12/2020 03:33
Respect
Vikki V.10/12/2020 19:21
Very motivated speech..
Nikhil J.10/12/2020 18:05
powerful!!! Parthiv Patel u r representative of life.
Ashutosh G.10/12/2020 17:49
Definitely not the best deserving opportunities you got. Happy post retirement life.
Dipak S.10/12/2020 17:43
After ur hard work u didn't performed great in IPL either. Frankly saying u are an average player who got chance in Indian team by luckily.
Ishaq I.10/12/2020 16:49
This line means something completely different in England..."Just before going for a toss..."😂😂
Dio M.10/12/2020 15:42
Miss you my king😭
ÇaesarAñdë M.10/12/2020 09:59
His voice tells us how much he had suffered to get into team(reentery)