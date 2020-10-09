back
Quad Amputee Turns Bronze Medalist
Shalini Saraswathi lost all her limbs to a bacterial infection. But she was not letting it get in the way of her winning in life.
09/10/2020 1:27 PM
- 76.2k
- 1.9k
- 45
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
40 comments
Nisha M.3 hours
god bless you👍👍
Sona C.3 hours
U motivate us..salute🙏
Nababrata D.7 hours
All the best hope more to come. You are a inspiring women. 👍👍
Rajini G.7 hours
Really u r so amazing and inspirational woman as well as..God Bless You..
Kernail S.8 hours
God bless you dear Beta Ji
Reshma P.8 hours
In the end, it won't be how you walked in the sun--but how you handled the storm--that will determine your success. How you managed the darkness inside and ouside yourself. It won't be about how you ran. It'll be about how you fell, and then got back up. It won't be about your wins. It will be about how you took defeat. Not about how you performed when strong, but how you did while bound and broken. It won't be about your ability to walk. It will be about your willingness to crawl--even when you're hopeless. Not about what you did when you won. But who you were after you lost. Again. Because character isn't made on shore. Character is born in the waves. The crushing kind. The kind that tell you to give up because what's the point of trying and failing again. The kind that tell you the ocean's too mighty for you, and you don't stand a chance. You see, heroes aren't known by their trophies. They're known by their scars.
Reshma P.9 hours
There's no need to be discouraged by trouble and difficulty. Remember, it will not defeat you unless you allow it to. In fact, hardship and trials toughen you and prepare you for life’s challenges.
Reshma P.9 hours
As they say, No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.. Stay away from negative people...For as long as you didn’t hurt anyone... Just value your own thoughts and emotions and continue to live your dreams!😃👌👍💞
Sushmita B.10 hours
Very true words about life. Hats off to you.
Chaitrali J.11 hours
you are the true hero....you have encouraged me a lot... thankyou ma'am,and take care,...
James J.11 hours
🙏👍👍👍🌷
Anita S.11 hours
Bravo...
Tabbssum A.13 hours
👏👏👏
Mohammed S.16 hours
Keep up your spirits high always God bless you
Terry J.18 hours
What a beautiful woman....
Karma T.18 hours
What are women like you made of? Yes, I wouldn’t call you inspirational because that would be an understatement. But I wish you more power, strength and resilience. ❤️
Roy M.18 hours
Awesome...
Sandra M.18 hours
you are a rock star for me
Lily B.18 hours
❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣
Priyanka S.19 hours
Awesome. 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍