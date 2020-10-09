back

Quad Amputee Turns Bronze Medalist

Shalini Saraswathi lost all her limbs to a bacterial infection. But she was not letting it get in the way of her winning in life.

09/10/2020 1:27 PM
  • 76.2k
  • 45

40 comments

  • Nisha M.
    3 hours

    god bless you👍👍

  • Sona C.
    3 hours

    U motivate us..salute🙏

  • Nababrata D.
    7 hours

    All the best hope more to come. You are a inspiring women. 👍👍

  • Rajini G.
    7 hours

    Really u r so amazing and inspirational woman as well as..God Bless You..

  • Kernail S.
    8 hours

    God bless you dear Beta Ji

  • Reshma P.
    8 hours

    In the end, it won't be how you walked in the sun--but how you handled the storm--that will determine your success. How you managed the darkness inside and ouside yourself. It won't be about how you ran. It'll be about how you fell, and then got back up. It won't be about your wins. It will be about how you took defeat. Not about how you performed when strong, but how you did while bound and broken. It won't be about your ability to walk. It will be about your willingness to crawl--even when you're hopeless. Not about what you did when you won. But who you were after you lost. Again. Because character isn't made on shore. Character is born in the waves. The crushing kind. The kind that tell you to give up because what's the point of trying and failing again. The kind that tell you the ocean's too mighty for you, and you don't stand a chance. You see, heroes aren't known by their trophies. They're known by their scars.

  • Reshma P.
    9 hours

    There's no need to be discouraged by trouble and difficulty. Remember, it will not defeat you unless you allow it to. In fact, hardship and trials toughen you and prepare you for life’s challenges.

  • Reshma P.
    9 hours

    As they say, No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.. Stay away from negative people...For as long as you didn’t hurt anyone... Just value your own thoughts and emotions and continue to live your dreams!😃👌👍💞

  • Sushmita B.
    10 hours

    Very true words about life. Hats off to you.

  • Chaitrali J.
    11 hours

    you are the true hero....you have encouraged me a lot... thankyou ma'am,and take care,...

  • James J.
    11 hours

    🙏👍👍👍🌷

  • Anita S.
    11 hours

    Bravo...

  • Tabbssum A.
    13 hours

    👏👏👏

  • Mohammed S.
    16 hours

    Keep up your spirits high always God bless you

  • Terry J.
    18 hours

    What a beautiful woman....

  • Karma T.
    18 hours

    What are women like you made of? Yes, I wouldn’t call you inspirational because that would be an understatement. But I wish you more power, strength and resilience. ❤️

  • Roy M.
    18 hours

    Awesome...

  • Sandra M.
    18 hours

    you are a rock star for me

  • Lily B.
    18 hours

    ❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣

  • Priyanka S.
    19 hours

    Awesome. 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

