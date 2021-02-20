back
R Ashwin On Encouraging Younger Cricketers
Watching cricketer R Ashwin come through for Rishabh Pant shows how this generation of players isn't so fussed about the senior-junior divide.💖
20/02/2021 4:27 PM
- 51.4K
- 1.4K
- 6
6 comments
Indranil D.2 days
Very well said 💯
Santosh P.4 days
We want Team India win Test Championship !!
Ashok K.4 days
Well said Ashwin 👍 .. You are really true inspiration and motivation for all the youngers who are trying to cement their places in Indian Cricket team.
The F.4 days
We love R Ashwin.He is fantastic wicketkeeper.
Aman G.5 days
Brut India6 days
These young guns impressed the world with their performances!