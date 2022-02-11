back
Rahane On Rahane’s Team Winning In Australia
"Someone else took credit for my decisions in Australia." Did Ajinkya Rahane really say that? 🎥: Revsports and Boria Majumdar
11/02/2022 5:30 PM
- 73.6K
- 1.5K
- 61
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
52 comments
Ram B.4 hours
Thanks for ur services for team india hope u understand my Statment
Rishu J.2 days
Are bhai jakr retirement lo 38 ki test average ke satth itna bolna accha nhi lgta. All rounders ki hoti h inti average
Santosh G.4 days
He is right ...bcz he is leading..team...if we lost then aju will blame
Aabhimanyu4 days
Bas Plant Diet follow karo and Sab theek hoga aage 🤐
Manish M.4 days
Pehle batting karna sikh lo, captaincy baad mein karna
Manish M.4 days
Thodi sharan bachi hai toh doob maro bsdk
Naveen R.4 days
Inspite saying thanks to all..he is debating..like this... U r a player..no one want credit.. When its a matter of team..work..u dont even deserve a place in team...🙂dada dont give him chance..
Amey K.5 days
♥️♥️
Raju P.5 days
असल में जीत तो आपकी मायने रखती है क्योंकि आप नए लड़कों के साथ खेले और ऑस्ट्रेलिया पूरे अपने full strength के साथ खेली फिर भी आप जीते है सीरीज टेस्ट क्रिकेट सबसे सफल भारतीय कप्तान कमजोर आस्ट्रेलिया टीम को हराकर आए थे वो पूरे अपने full strength के साथ गए थे कोई बात नहीं क्रेडिट लेने से कुछ नहीं होता है आपने जो किया उसको बताने की जरूरत नहीं है सब लोग जानता है ❤️❤️👍
Vishnu K.5 days
We don't want you spech if u showed in ur performance than no one should have criticized u the way ur were last 2 years performance please look at ur own videos u played as u were, you know how many young players r siting in banch wating for opportunities please u have proved as a bastman as a captain as well please it's time to step back thanks as a big fan ❤️ of u i don't want see a player criticized now please step back sir thank you sir
Jhon S.5 days
https://bit.ly/3HIjYZM எங்கள் சகோதரனுக்காக வேண்டிக்கொள்ளுங்கள்
Brut India5 days
Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rHVFQeqX2A
Gourav N.5 days
Man you need to score runs! Period. We believe you have more cricket left in you. Please understand in any sports you got selected because of your current form not for what you have done a year back.
Saumya R.5 days
🤑
Abhishek J.6 days
In my opinion undoubtedly for win in Australia credit should be given to Rahanes captaincy and brilliant batting but he still has to score run's to remain in test team.. There are many champion's waiting on the bench to prove themselves.. If Rahane believe's he belongs to be in the test team then he should first prove himself in domestic cricket that's that, no point in chat chat n praising your achievements.. How many winning Instinctive decision's did MS took in his career??
Nischal K.6 days
and someone is virat kholo
Kal S.6 days
Stop being BITCH
Faisal A.6 days
Rahane has always been impressive . He is not in form but the way he handled young Indian team at Gabba against one of the toughest side was such a special thing.
Rahul R.6 days
He is history
Kush V.6 days
Faltu batsman