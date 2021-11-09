back
Rahul Dravid's Masterclass to School Kids
Tipped to be India's next coach, Rahul Dravid's 2018 advice to students might just resonate with the current T20 World Cup squad. Thanks to Chennai Super Kings for the footage.
02/11/2021 2:10 PMupdated: 02/11/2021 2:11 PM
18 comments
Patrick C.09/11/2021 12:26
What unpad 10th fail most of Indian crickters understand ?
Prem S.08/11/2021 04:29
Jeevan P.06/11/2021 04:01
he should run for PM... I'll campaign for him. What a guy!? ❤️
Yogesh D.05/11/2021 19:39
Great and most humble cricketor 'Jammie'.....
Jayesh K.04/11/2021 21:46
Now that Sir Rahul Dravid is the Head Coach, Would be lovely to see the Chemistry between him and Virat...
Rahman A.04/11/2021 08:16
Rahul Dravid is a lovely person a sheer gentleman. Team India stands to gain from his experience .
Praveen S.04/11/2021 07:32
Sagaya J.03/11/2021 12:51
If you don't lose its not SPORTS.
Ravi G.03/11/2021 09:22
Beautifully explained, Indian cricket in safe hands. T20 2021 just forget and move ahead. But, show some courage, fight for the remaining matches. Win or loose fight has to been given, don't give it easy. Thanks Sir Dravid, hope u will have some tips to King KOHLI, he has definitely a great player. BUT god knows why he is down in ICC TROPHY. AROUND YOU KING KOHLI WILL DEFINITELY WIN A ICC TROPHY. Ravi Shastri and his team also has done a tremendous work, except winning ICC TROPHY. RESPECT TO Sir KUMBLE
Sayan B.03/11/2021 08:31
This Man is sheer love!❤
Amogh J.03/11/2021 00:33
Why is brut so hell bent on face saving for virat kohli and indian team?? How much have they been paid for this PR activity and by whom? Why suddenly so much love for indian cricket team??
Hasanul K.02/11/2021 19:41
Sir please be the next coach!
Rey W.02/11/2021 18:55
Excuses excuses stop the stupid analysis Come on India accept the fact you were thrashed whipped humiliated defeated by 11 Pakistani boys and 10 white boys Hat trick defeat #3 next
Aditi G.02/11/2021 15:37
Well said!
Rohit S.02/11/2021 15:19
* If you learn from the experience. I think current team unfortunately hasn’t learnt from the experience. They’ve lost in exactly the same manner in all big games the past few years.
Naveen R.02/11/2021 15:14
the most respected cricketer around the world
Brut India02/11/2021 15:08
"Without a doubt. I don't think anyone else even needs to apply anymore", Sunil Gavaskar said on Rahul Dravid's formal application for the post of the head coach of the men's national cricket team. More here on what the future holds: https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/dont-think-anyone-else-needs-to-apply-anymore-gavaskar-says-dravid-applying-for-india-coach-just-a-formality-101635298376558.html
G. R.02/11/2021 14:27
But what about not winning the icc tournament always the same circle was going on if team is not playing well then everyone be like we will learn from our mistakes and move on why we can't win a icc trophy 🏆 come on if you are going to say not every time we will win so plz tell me when an Indian team will win the last icc trophy Now stop it it doesn't matter you are winning series most important if you are not capable to win icc tournament then just leave it