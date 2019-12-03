back
Rajyavardhan Rathore “Challenges” Twitter Again
Sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has thrown another challenge Twitter’s way. And it’s fast gathering views. 🏏🚴🏓🎾
01/10/2019 2:43 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 10:13 AM
73 comments
Sam M.03/12/2019 11:02
STOP DRAMA, DO YOUR JOB HONESTLY, PUSSY
Shashi K.03/07/2019 11:20
Khelo India 🇮🇳
Subham C.03/04/2019 13:01
Arey bhaijan se koi cycle wapas lo..pata nahi fir kisko uda de :3
VI A.02/07/2019 12:23
9 grenadiers
Mervyn G.02/04/2019 13:25
Awesome
Chirag G.01/25/2019 12:11
Jo kbhi ground me ni ghuse vo aj sports p bethe bethe gyan bantre h bhai kbhi ground me utro fer pta chlega 😊
Yogendra S.01/24/2019 10:33
u super hero of my country
Aamir B.01/22/2019 18:17
Haaaaaaaa my God so Dangerous I can't do this time waste
Jagat S.01/20/2019 17:56
Nice sir aap india ki saan ho
Venkata K.01/20/2019 15:57
170 fools are now commenting to this video,ask him what changes he bought to sports ,post that changes not these cheap publicity stunt.
Prakhar S.01/19/2019 12:18
tu b Qatar me promote kr raha h 😂
Himan A.01/18/2019 14:09
Put ball on bat?! What kind of sport is this? 😑😑
Vishal P.01/17/2019 17:30
Aja me 5minit nAhii 30minit kela pubg
Nikhil S.01/16/2019 14:37
Dear sir we are proud of you.. your initiatives inspire us, motivates us and provide more energy to do work.. keep inspiring sir
Manvadra R.01/16/2019 03:08
He try to pritaned like hero but he is zero likebjp this time 2019 he is2froner minster andmp
Mohammed B.01/14/2019 23:25
all right i hate BJP, but good work
Krishna J.01/14/2019 08:00
Great work from the who looking forward for the young atheletes of the country to show there talent by the challenge... But Sad for those peoples who didn't even had enough facilities for playing ground nor any help from Govt.
Sunil P.01/13/2019 11:11
the best part is salman cycle chala raha tha, wo bhi road me😂😂😂😂
Yuvi S.01/12/2019 13:58
ohh man i just came back from pubg !
Ajay D.01/12/2019 03:27
Garib ka rojgar nahi Sahab mutton daba k six pack banane m jute h Sabke pas itni fursat nahi