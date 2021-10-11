Ramiz Raja On India's Influence On Pakistan Cricket

The Kerala Snakebite “Murder”
ErajaganthaSharma R.6 hours
Start to focus on other sports too. Cricket alone not the sport available. Many sports in certain countries need to be highlighten. Open your eyes, build the future on youngster whom are in diffrent sports. And yes, safety 1st and stop depending on China. Pakistan already in biggest money trap which offered by China.
Waqas S.10 hours
Because 50% of PCBs expenses are covered by ICC, which get 90% of its expenses covered by the Indian Cricket Board. All major sports these days is politicised.
Anirudh P.10 hours
bina ek ball kiye india 2 series jeet gaya pakistan ki😂
Hitesh J.12 hours
The beggers finally agreed thts its India is funding there cricket and the day PM says stop funding there wont b Pakistani team, now thts call HOWZATTTTT
Moiz B.13 hours
Imran khan ki hakoomat har kursi pa chutia baitha ha😂🤣👏💣🧛♂️🧛♂️
Manoj A.14 hours
They can only manufactured Terrorists for terrorism in world
M A.14 hours
I never liked this sports ...only 7 8 countries play this .. while on the other hand soccer tennis basket ball etc etc whole world plays....cricket tu bhien yavi aj tk OLYMPICS mai shamil nae hu ski...q kai isku is level ki game he nae smjhtey duniya waley Tu hum kya krien bbci ya icci ku...lalu tareen sports or boards
Antonio M.17 hours
F India cricket board.
Ramesh N.20 hours
Iron Brother has to start playing cricket and funding now to save PCB. Please ask SMQ to rush to Beijing and explain cricket to his counterpart before " he rejects this statement". Carry a Chinaman spinner along. Retired Saqlain could wear Ming Dynasty outfit with a katora full of old balls and give "actionable evidence".
Bitan D.21 hours
This is absolutely pathetic and pretty cheap. Pakistan is really showing their class now. And these ex legends are not even ashamed to drag a country which is not even in the discussion of why New zeeland didn’t want to play in pakistan.
Sahil P.21 hours
Kyunki tumhare pas paisa nahi hai 😂
Muhammad I.a day
India bi hamara NAMAK khata hai....what's the big deal
Umair M.a day
He is of course right . But what we need is to sort this out for our board …we have no problem with india having money or influencing the ICC in a positive way for the world .❤️🇵🇰
Azad M.a day
Sports is big investment & it comes with internal security, Pakistan is far from being secure, Mr. Raja should start taking steps to make sure Pakistani Team gets invited to play outside Pakistan. Stop crying for being thrown out of the bus start working to restore Pakistan's position in international cricket.
Aravindakshan K.a day
It’s a collective failure of successive Pakistan governments that have not developed any industry in Pakistan. They invested only in terror. What you sow, you reap 🤷♂️
Sandeep J.a day
Pakiz should ask fund from Taliban😂
Vishal A.a day
Ye kaun si dunia main hai?? Indians se india nahi chal raha dhang se..
Mahernoz D.a day
Chairman saab, instead of spitting venom towards India, you should be thankful towards India, which you are not.
Eur L.a day
collapse is acceptable but not indian money
Haria day
Taking kaffirs money is not wrong???