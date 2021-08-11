back

Rani Rampal: From Poverty To Olympic Glory

Her path to glory was paved with sacrifices. Here’s the incredible story of Rani Rampal, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team that created history in the Tokyo Olympics...🏑

04/08/2021 5:47 PMupdated: 04/08/2021 5:47 PM
  • 209.2K
  • 212

Sports

185 comments

  • Mahendra K.
    a day

    Jay hind Sir🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Yagna R.
    2 days

    Kudos to the Indian Women's Hockey Team for coming with flying colours, even though they lost in the Semis they played well. All the best.

  • Glen C.
    5 days

    Pretty girl too .

  • Prasanta B.
    5 days

    Very motivating story indeed.....

  • Argha B.
    6 days

    Unheard stories of Sreejesh courtesy a personal interview • Eye injury scare • Turning point of goalkeeping career • Deadly humour • Sensational tactics to win BRONZE Watch - https://youtu.be/yQdAoaQBv24

  • Argha B.
    6 days

    Boria Majumdar reveals surreal and unknown incidents surrounding Neeraj Chopra, Indian women's hockey team, PV Sindhu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina etc. Watch - https://youtu.be/ueV3k46TWtA

  • Paramjit K.
    6 days

    Our pride

  • Rangan A.
    7 days

    ❤️❤️❤️ Girl Child ❤️❤️❤️

  • Shyam P.
    11/08/2021 18:27

    Real legend of India 👍👍

  • Nidhi G.
    11/08/2021 16:23

    https://youtu.be/0VPkTW1tBdk

  • Sudesh M.
    11/08/2021 14:08

    Proud of you and parents

  • Jayati D.
    11/08/2021 11:02

    Congratulation

  • Mdziyaul I.
    11/08/2021 10:18

  • Mdziyaul I.
    11/08/2021 10:18

  • Arif K.
    11/08/2021 09:48

    Congratulations indian hockey woman tem well done rani

  • Saida S.
    11/08/2021 08:35

    🙏👌❤🌹🌹👍

  • Kamleshwar P.
    11/08/2021 08:31

    Bahut Sundar tarike se kab Tani ki dhanyvad

  • Cyrus R.
    11/08/2021 08:02

    One day such brave heart❤💕💖 will lead the nation to new glory.

  • Satpal T.
    11/08/2021 06:35

    congratulations to you and your team

  • Ganga D.
    11/08/2021 06:10

    So proud of u