Rani Rampal: From Poverty To Olympic Glory
Her path to glory was paved with sacrifices. Here’s the incredible story of Rani Rampal, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team that created history in the Tokyo Olympics...🏑
04/08/2021 5:47 PMupdated: 04/08/2021 5:47 PM
- 209.2K
- 8.5K
- 212
185 comments
Mahendra K.a day
Jay hind Sir🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Yagna R.2 days
Kudos to the Indian Women's Hockey Team for coming with flying colours, even though they lost in the Semis they played well. All the best.
Glen C.5 days
Pretty girl too .
Prasanta B.5 days
Very motivating story indeed.....
Argha B.6 days
Unheard stories of Sreejesh courtesy a personal interview • Eye injury scare • Turning point of goalkeeping career • Deadly humour • Sensational tactics to win BRONZE Watch - https://youtu.be/yQdAoaQBv24
Argha B.6 days
Boria Majumdar reveals surreal and unknown incidents surrounding Neeraj Chopra, Indian women's hockey team, PV Sindhu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina etc. Watch - https://youtu.be/ueV3k46TWtA
Paramjit K.6 days
Our pride
Rangan A.7 days
❤️❤️❤️ Girl Child ❤️❤️❤️
Shyam P.11/08/2021 18:27
Real legend of India 👍👍
Nidhi G.11/08/2021 16:23
https://youtu.be/0VPkTW1tBdk
Sudesh M.11/08/2021 14:08
Proud of you and parents
Jayati D.11/08/2021 11:02
Congratulation
Mdziyaul I.11/08/2021 10:18
Mdziyaul I.11/08/2021 10:18
Arif K.11/08/2021 09:48
Congratulations indian hockey woman tem well done rani
Saida S.11/08/2021 08:35
🙏👌❤🌹🌹👍
Kamleshwar P.11/08/2021 08:31
Bahut Sundar tarike se kab Tani ki dhanyvad
Cyrus R.11/08/2021 08:02
One day such brave heart❤💕💖 will lead the nation to new glory.
Satpal T.11/08/2021 06:35
congratulations to you and your team
Ganga D.11/08/2021 06:10
So proud of u