Ravi Shastri Bids Adieu To Team India
"This Indian team has overachieved." Ravi Shastri signs-off with praise for team India after his final match as head coach...
09/11/2021 12:08 PMupdated: 09/11/2021 12:09 PM
Abhishek S.6 days
Well done Ravi Sir, Pls pass on the learnings u have learnt, that's best for team India.
Mandeep D.15/11/2021 16:11
Worst coach ever
Adit Y.13/11/2021 12:14
Yes overachieved definitely.. With u as a coach who's just there doing a commentators job, with no valuable inputs.. Yes the overachieved, played without a coach throughout ur tenure
Md K.13/11/2021 06:56
🇳🇪
Singh A.12/11/2021 20:26
Nasheri .. excuse mt bana bsdk ke bahut paisa liya hai .. haar gaya hai toh accept kar
Jyotirmoy B.12/11/2021 19:04
I have a small doubt is he drunk 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Javed A.12/11/2021 18:18
میں پاکستان سے ہوں روی شاتری سے اتفاق کرتا ہوں انڈین کرکٹ بورڈ نے کھلاڑیوں کو مشین کی طرح استمعال کیا ہے نتیجہ اب سامنے ہے بلکہ ابھی ولڈکپ ختم بھی نہیں ھوا اور ٹی وی پر نیوزی لینڈ سے سریز جیتنے کا ٹرینڈز چلایا جا رہا ہے اور کہا جا رہا ہے کہ اس دفعہ دیکھ لیں گے مار دیں گے بچھاڑ دیں گے کیا ایسی باتیں کرنا ضروری ہے یاد ہے جب سری لنکا سے ہارنے لگے تو سٹیڈیم کو آگ لگا دی اور پاکستان سے ہارنے کے خوف سے تو پچ ہی اکھاڑ دی آپ کے بیٹسمین دنیا کے بہترین پلیئر ہیں مگر گٹیا میڈیا نے ان کو بہت نقصان پیچایا ہے اور رہی سہی کسر کرکٹ بورڈ نے پوری کر دی ہے
Vukesh V.12/11/2021 16:06
Jab indian team ki guddi chadti hai to ye aa jate hain credit lene aur decline ke time mein bass saste bhashan. He is panauti.
Prasanta N.12/11/2021 05:19
I think indian team has overachived huge money from IPL ..learn how to win match as a team effort from NZ and AUS ..
Ankit S.11/11/2021 22:03
IPL band kro
Debasish R.11/11/2021 17:47
Bubble gum Shastri! Australia defeated pakistan! These players were out of bubble? Admit you failed to motivate team on that day, don't show excuses after a good coaching term.
Rahul S.11/11/2021 16:45
Fir aaj pee ke baitha hai.
Harinder S.11/11/2021 16:02
He is drunk man 😂😂😂😂
David A.11/11/2021 12:56
India under Shastri Format Mat Won Lost Others Win% W/L Tests 43 25 13 5 58.1% 1.92 ODIs 76 51 22 3 67.1% 2.32 T20Is 65 45 18 2 69.2% 2.50
David A.11/11/2021 12:55
India in Tests since Wright era Coach Period Mat Won Lost Draw Win% W/L John Wright 2000-05 51 20 15 16 39.2% 1.33 Greg Chappell 2005-07 18 7 4 7 38.9% 1.75 Gary Kirsten 2008-11 33 16 6 11 48.5% 2.67 Duncan Fletcher 2011-15 39 13 17 9 33.3% 0.76 Anil Kumble 2016-17 17 12 1 4 70.6% 12.00 Ravi Shastri 2017-21 43 25 13 5 58.1% 1.92 India in overseas Tests since Wright era Coach Period Mat Won Lost Draw Win% W/L John Wright 2000-05 27 9 11 7 33.3% 0.82 Greg Chappell 2005-07 12 4 3 5 33.3% 1.33 Gary Kirsten 2008-11 14 6 4 4 42.9% 1.50 Duncan Fletcher 2011-15 24 2 15 7 8.3% 0.13 Anil Kumble 2016-17 4 2 0 2 50.0% NA Ravi Shastri 2017-21 28 13 12 3 46.4
Kamala B.11/11/2021 07:21
MY WORD LET BE ANY SPORT EACH AND EVERY PLAYERS SHOULD HAVE THE PRACTICE OR KNOWLEDGE OF ALL SPORT SPEAKING OF CRICKET EACH MEMBER SHOULD BE BEST IN BATTING, BOWLING, CATCHES , CLEANING BOLD, RUNNING AHEAD THE BALL TOWARD THE PRAVELIN NOT ONE BEST BOLWER OR BEST BATSMAN. STUDY CRICKET MOVE DONT BLAME COACH TEAM DEFEAT IS FOR DEPENDING ON SINGLE PLAYER
Nava N.11/11/2021 05:10
Idiots speak louder
Sibin P.11/11/2021 02:23
Please stay away from the men in blue. Boys are gonna grow up under the Great Wall. Though We would like to hear your voice, hence please get your interview scheduled with all the sports channels out there, completions are everywhere. Thanks for everything.
Zahid A.10/11/2021 21:47
Is he trying to imitate Sanjay Dutt??? 🤣😂😂🤔🤔
Ibrahim A.10/11/2021 20:59
Well said ❤