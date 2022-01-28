back
Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India
"I don't have time to get involved in gossip." Did you want to know what Ravi Shastri felt about India losing in South Africa? Listen in...
27/01/2022 1:21 PMupdated: 28/01/2022 12:10 AM
- 1.9M
- 45.1K
- 1.5K
1282 comments
Arjun D.an hour
Kohli and Ravi Shastri is the best combination they both have achieved a Lot when it comes to Test Matches
Abhinaba M.an hour
Lagta he pi ke aya he
Jag N.an hour
Rubbish just a joker for bcci barking like his tenure is the best
Muhammad A.an hour
No icc trophy win except that satisfactory tenure
Souri S.an hour
Damn you arrogant Manager of Team India.
Ali Z.2 hours
Very sensable.
Harsh G.2 hours
Nasha karke dera h yha bhi interview
Vineet D.2 hours
Rascal
Nipum K.2 hours
He just wanted to have his tenure get extended as head coach...then enjoy his stint again.....which didn't happen...so he is spewing venom on BCCI...simple
Arjun S.3 hours
He make way to Anil kumble and in removal of kumble as coach was his n virats role When Ganguly takeover then it was reaction of karma He can become head coach without coaching experience that's ok
Rajdeep S.3 hours
ei lok ta ki nesha kore jante chai
Tarak M.3 hours
Matal , Result diya kokhono Quality jana jai na
Shantanu D.3 hours
A drunkard's interview
Voleti K.3 hours
Good job sir I am big fan .strong real speech .
Indrajeet D.3 hours
Bewda shastri teri maa ki chut
Kulwant S.4 hours
He is expiry date medicine ,why people are listening to him!
Rohit N.4 hours
The time of this interview is very ardent to the cause...Was is before or after 6 pm? 🤤🤣🤣
Avinash R.4 hours
I think the then committee chairperson vinod rai should be held responsible for this mess. Looking at this fellow's callous attitude can clearly say he is totally below average in his cricket , in his coaching .. fit only for shaz and waz show.
Rohit N.4 hours
The Old monk is back
Sultan K.4 hours
But Ganguly won the champions trophy