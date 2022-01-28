back

Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India

"I don't have time to get involved in gossip." Did you want to know what Ravi Shastri felt about India losing in South Africa? Listen in...

27/01/2022 1:21 PMupdated: 28/01/2022 12:10 AM
  • 1.9M
  • 1.5K

Portraits

  1. 1:51

    A Four-Year-Old’s Ode To The Army

  2. 1:57

    The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022

  3. 3:11

    What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?

  4. 2:36

    Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India

  5. 9:40

    PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell

  6. 4:13

    The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees

1282 comments

  • Arjun D.
    an hour

    Kohli and Ravi Shastri is the best combination they both have achieved a Lot when it comes to Test Matches

  • Abhinaba M.
    an hour

    Lagta he pi ke aya he

  • Jag N.
    an hour

    Rubbish just a joker for bcci barking like his tenure is the best

  • Muhammad A.
    an hour

    No icc trophy win except that satisfactory tenure

  • Souri S.
    an hour

    Damn you arrogant Manager of Team India.

  • Ali Z.
    2 hours

    Very sensable.

  • Harsh G.
    2 hours

    Nasha karke dera h yha bhi interview

  • Vineet D.
    2 hours

    Rascal

  • Nipum K.
    2 hours

    He just wanted to have his tenure get extended as head coach...then enjoy his stint again.....which didn't happen...so he is spewing venom on BCCI...simple

  • Arjun S.
    3 hours

    He make way to Anil kumble and in removal of kumble as coach was his n virats role When Ganguly takeover then it was reaction of karma He can become head coach without coaching experience that's ok

  • Rajdeep S.
    3 hours

    ei lok ta ki nesha kore jante chai

  • Tarak M.
    3 hours

    Matal , Result diya kokhono Quality jana jai na

  • Shantanu D.
    3 hours

    A drunkard's interview

  • Voleti K.
    3 hours

    Good job sir I am big fan .strong real speech .

  • Indrajeet D.
    3 hours

    Bewda shastri teri maa ki chut

  • Kulwant S.
    4 hours

    He is expiry date medicine ,why people are listening to him!

  • Rohit N.
    4 hours

    The time of this interview is very ardent to the cause...Was is before or after 6 pm? 🤤🤣🤣

  • Avinash R.
    4 hours

    I think the then committee chairperson vinod rai should be held responsible for this mess. Looking at this fellow's callous attitude can clearly say he is totally below average in his cricket , in his coaching .. fit only for shaz and waz show.

  • Rohit N.
    4 hours

    The Old monk is back

  • Sultan K.
    4 hours

    But Ganguly won the champions trophy

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.