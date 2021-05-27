back

Ravi Shastri: The Big Brother Of The Team

Ravi Shastri turns 59 today. This is him in 2018, sharing some highlights from his long career as cricketer, broadcaster and coach... Thanks to Breakfast with Champions for the footage.

27/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 192.7K
  • 63

55 comments

  • Anirban D.
    3 hours

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sir! Take Care of Your Health Be Healthy As You are Till Date!

  • Sudipto P.
    4 hours

    voice of Indian Cricket. Ki bolis bhai??

  • Smarajit P.
    4 hours

    Ek no. ka boring batsman tha ye. Mumbai factor helped him.

  • Deepak S.
    6 hours

    Hard nut to crack

  • Anish M.
    7 hours

    Very clearly remember you wining The Audi Car and then a few years later becoming a ball guzzler

  • Anand S.
    10 hours

    😍🙌😍

  • Pamela D.
    19 hours

    Hope you have a wonderful day despite Covid 19... Enjoy but be safe...!!!

  • Shibjyoti D.
    20 hours

    It's a big lie. Dada was always punctual. Ravi Shastri has a habit of drinking and forgetting.

  • Arunava S.
    21 hours

    Sahstri : "you like a party , you like a drink".. Gaurav : ofcourse ! Plz🥺😒 tell him to make motivated interview 🙄😆🤣😅

  • Moonis F.
    21 hours

    Racist rascal.

  • Pradeep M.
    a day

    Solid Thalaiva

  • Albin P.
    a day

    Thank You Sir...

  • Arabinda H.
    a day

    HBD ...Nice one 👍

  • Debashis B.
    a day

    I still don't understand what he does as a coach! This drunkard only allows kohli to do what he pleases and thus remains at the job. He is talking about punctuality but he himself didn't appear for a interview to be Indian coach since he was in vacation. This bastard is only big talk.

  • Praveen S.
    a day

    LEGEND in his own style !

  • Merzy M.
    a day

    Happy Birthday Ravi

  • Prithu S.
    a day

    Cool dude .. 👍

  • Pramod D.
    a day

    Good cricketer but bad human being

  • Malay M.
    a day

    2 payse ki cricketer india ka coach bangaye 😁😂

  • Butt F.
    a day

    fire 🔥🔥🔥 Ravi



