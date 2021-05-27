back
Ravi Shastri: The Big Brother Of The Team
Ravi Shastri turns 59 today. This is him in 2018, sharing some highlights from his long career as cricketer, broadcaster and coach... Thanks to Breakfast with Champions for the footage.
27/05/2021 5:27 AM
55 comments
Anirban D.3 hours
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sir! Take Care of Your Health Be Healthy As You are Till Date!
Sudipto P.4 hours
voice of Indian Cricket. Ki bolis bhai??
Smarajit P.4 hours
Ek no. ka boring batsman tha ye. Mumbai factor helped him.
Deepak S.6 hours
Hard nut to crack
Anish M.7 hours
Very clearly remember you wining The Audi Car and then a few years later becoming a ball guzzler
Anand S.10 hours
😍🙌😍
Pamela D.19 hours
Hope you have a wonderful day despite Covid 19... Enjoy but be safe...!!!
Shibjyoti D.20 hours
It's a big lie. Dada was always punctual. Ravi Shastri has a habit of drinking and forgetting.
Arunava S.21 hours
Sahstri : "you like a party , you like a drink".. Gaurav : ofcourse ! Plz🥺😒 tell him to make motivated interview 🙄😆🤣😅
Moonis F.21 hours
Racist rascal.
Pradeep M.a day
Solid Thalaiva
Albin P.a day
Thank You Sir...
Arabinda H.a day
HBD ...Nice one 👍
Debashis B.a day
I still don't understand what he does as a coach! This drunkard only allows kohli to do what he pleases and thus remains at the job. He is talking about punctuality but he himself didn't appear for a interview to be Indian coach since he was in vacation. This bastard is only big talk.
Praveen S.a day
LEGEND in his own style !
Merzy M.a day
Happy Birthday Ravi
Prithu S.a day
Cool dude .. 👍
Pramod D.a day
Good cricketer but bad human being
Malay M.a day
2 payse ki cricketer india ka coach bangaye 😁😂
Butt F.a day
fire 🔥🔥🔥 Ravi