back
Ravi Shastri: The Journey Of A Player To A Coach
A left-arm spin bowler who soon transformed into an all-rounder. He went on to become Champion of Champions. This is the story of the coach of the Indian men's cricket team.
22/01/2021 3:27 PM
- 184.9K
- 1.3K
- 43
39 comments
Tamilnesan A.10 hours
Useless player in this world
Nagendra P.2 days
The beer man
Mumtaz A.3 days
Tremendous performer at all levels..
Nafis P.3 days
Fail artist sala
Amitabh S.3 days
Chutiya sala
Moizuddin M.4 days
Brut India. Are you doing sasta nasha ?
Ashfaq K.4 days
He is not a good cricketer at all in any department but may b good and successful coach for team India bcoz of his luck
Afil J.4 days
Luckily all players are performing well... he is an utter waste...
वाणी व.4 days
He was a damn selfish player who only aim to score his idiotic unending centuries 100 rung , and in the process you would get every other player out and he will be the last one standing till the end of the game and yet India would lose the game , he and his selfish centuries. he was known to make the game Dead boring with his endless defences when he would come on the field as a batsman the game would good dead because of his endless defences ....most bearing player and she thought himself to be very handsome and yes he had also gone to propose Gabriela sabatini a well-known beautiful female lawn tennis player and the tragedy was that she feels too even recognise him🤣🤣🤣
Bharat K.4 days
This guy is a shameless bench warmer who is taking the credit for Rahul Dravids hard work and effort
Anish M.4 days
Was a kid when Shastri played, but even then I abused him for wasting so many balls as a batsman, seemed extremely selfish
Raja N.4 days
🙂
Jeevan M.5 days
When is the movie coming out?
Gokul5 days
hai
Laxmi S.5 days
👍👍🙏🙏
Sage S.5 days
He was a bit controversial figure usually considered selfish during the 80s which I remember well as a teenager. Then 1985 was his golden moment with that player of the series award (‘Champion of Champions’, Benson & Hedges World Cup) in Australia and the beautiful Audi car. Then that Amrita Singh Bollywood dalliance and he became more of a celebrity instead of a better player. It makes me sad that he was forced to retire at the age of 30. Now after a successful stint as commentator we now realise how good he is as head coach. Once you are Champion you are always a Champion ~ this is true for Ravi Shastri and it appears Australia is particularly his lucky charm. 👏👏👍🏅
Jayaram K.5 days
Onday career playing worst some people suside Ravi playing effect
Arnab B.5 days
More like - the journey from desi sharaab to single malt
Mithun S.5 days
Biggest fraud ... Only when India wins does this man show up... even i could hit him for sixes..and he is a coach..😫😪 kab aayenge acche din..
Md R.5 days
The journey of a player to an alcoholic*