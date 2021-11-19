back
Ricky Ponting On Coaching Offer In India
"I'm surprised Dravid took the coaching job." Ponting talked about a surprise offer from India in this chat with the lads from The Grade Cricketer.
19/11/2021 9:51 AMupdated: 19/11/2021 9:53 AM
Lemonade S.11 hours
I want Steve Smith to be India's bowling coach.
Tucky T.14 hours
Ponting made the Australian team the No.1 Sledging team in the world!!
Raul K.a day
Saurab Ganguli is BCCI Boss, he will never allow another Australian specially after Greg cheppell. Shane warne would be a better coach than pointing.. Shane warne with team, means boys will relax and play their natural game. Pointing with team means principal with school boys.
Atri P.a day
He would have been another Greg Chappell. Glad that dint happen !
Uma M.2 days
Nakko , we are happy without u. Even it means we lose all the games . Nakko bola nakko …. Ricky , smith and others are too good players , we cannot have u …
Ayush V.2 days
comments?
Bilal M.2 days
Appeal to him lol 😂 Who wouldn't want to work with the richest board in cricket?
Ram H.3 days
As a sledging coach?
Wayne F.3 days
Puntner has shat his pants
Wayne F.3 days
Mate chech his underis
Abhi M.3 days
Rahul Dravid better' coach I don't need any Austrian coach
Suman D.3 days
Not another Australian coach. Thanks to Greg Chappelle's amazing contribution to Indian cricket and ruining individual careers and team... Am surprised that Ricky was approached as no other name apart from Dravid was heard as successor to shastri. May be he dreamt and wish his dream comes true to gets similar job for any other country like Papua new guinea.
Tushar R.3 days
I'm sure you would have supported Team India if it did work
Vikaran S.3 days
Glad ur not elected ✌️
Nikhil K.3 days
For Ricky it's a Job For Dravid its national duty💕🤞
Nick N.4 days
Rahil S.4 days
Probably Ricky spoke to grounds men when he said they were "hell bent to make it work"... better luck next time Ricky 😀
Rohit P.4 days
😳😳
Balasubrahmanyam J.4 days
Noway Ponting can be coach of Team India , he and his team are undeclared archrivals of cricketing world..Whaz to say about Greg chapel
Alma G.4 days
